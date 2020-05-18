Roger Kaiser, the founder of the Life University basketball program and a former Georgia Tech All-American, has been elected to the Small College Basketball National Hall of Fame.
He is one of 12 persons selected for the Class of 2020. Kaiser joined Bethel (Ind.) College coach Mike Lightfoot as one of two coaches elected, along with nine players and one contributor. The players included -- Eric Brand (Bethel, Indiana), Corey Crowder (Kentucky Wesleyan), Kenny Davis (Georgetown College), Andre Foreman (Salisbury), Stan Gouard (Southern Indiana), Andy Panko (Lebanon Valley), Archie Talley, (Salem College, West Virginia), Dallas Thornton (Kentucky Wesleyan) and Larry Wilson (Nicholls State). The contributor was A.O. Duer from Emporia State University, he was considered one of the founders of the NAIA.
In 1990, Kaiser launched the Life basketball program and built it into a powerhouse. The Eagles won the NAIA national championships in 1997, 1999, and 2000, and led the team to two additional appearances in the national championship game. Kaiser was the NAIA National Coach of the Year in 1997 and 2000, and was selected to the NAIA’s 75th anniversary team, as one of only 15 coaches.
Prior to Kaiser coming to Life, he coached West Georgia for 20 years, winning the NAIA national championship in 1974.
He is a member of the West Georgia Hall of Fame, the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame and the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame.
As a collegian, Kaiser led Georgia Tech’s first NCAA tournament squad in 1960, earning first-team All-America honors. The Yellow Jackets went 22-6 and reached the Sweet 16 of the tournament by beating Ohio University in the opening round before falling to eventual champion Ohio State. The next season, Kaiser became Tech’s first consensus All-American, earning SEC Player of the Year honors. He led the SEC in scoring as a junior (22.8 ppg.) and a senior (23.4 ppg.), and graduated with Tech career records for points and scoring average.
