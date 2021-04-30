KENNESAW -- A mural of former Harrison High School quarterback Justin Fields on the exterior wall of a pizza restaurant in Kennesaw got a colorful touch-up Friday afternoon.
The mural outside Pisano's Pizzeria and Italian Kitchen got some orange and blue accents after Fields was drafted 11th overall by the NFL's Chicago Bears on Thursday night.
Previously, the mural was in gray tones, but it now appears as a blue jersey with a No. 1 and the NFL logo on the chest, orange stripes on the shoulders, the Nike swoosh and the "GSH" initials for the Bears' founding owner George S. Halas.
Also on the mural is the phrase, "Defeat the noise. Rule the quiet."
The mural came together as part of a partnership between the restaurant, NFL, Nike and Bose.
