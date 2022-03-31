MABLETON — The Pebblebrook boys soccer team won the Region 2AAAAAAA championship with a 1-0 victory over Campbell in the regular-season finale for both teams on Thursday.
Roosvin Josil’s goal with 11:52 remaining in the game proved to be the difference for Pebblebrook (15-2, 4-0), which won its fourth region title in six years.
“It’s always a battle with us and Campbell,” Pebblebrook coach Anton Banfield said. “We’ve had (the region title) before and we want to make sure we maintain it and keep it at the 'Brook.”
The win also gives the Falcons the No. 1 seed from 2AAAAAAA in the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs, where they will host a first-round game on April 13.
“Home field advantage is great,” Banfield said. “The kids play for the fans and their families. They love this environment, so having that first seed is always a great opportunity for us.”
The teams were unable to capitalize on scoring opportunities during a scoreless first half, with Pebblebrook’s Brandon Negrete and Campbell’s Grant Thomas both making a number of big saves in goal.
Campbell had a couple of scoring opportunities fall short earlier in the first half as shots by Dzenan Cerimagic at the 30:37 and 26:55 marks hit the crossbar.
Pebblebrook went on the offensive later in the half as a long shot by Marco Perez went over the goal with 20:40 remaining, Dimas Ramos' shot went wide right with 15:41 left, Kevin Urieta's header went wide left at the 14:26 mark and a shot by Daniel Cruz was stopped by a diving save by Thomas with 10:30 to go.
Pebblebrook continued to press its advantage with a couple of shots on goal early in the second half, but Thomas thwarted both attempts as he saved shots from Kevin Castillo with 33:22 remaining in the game and Brian Negrete -- with a diving save — at the 28:05 mark.
Both teams continued to get shots on goal, but it appeared Campbell finally broke through when Joshua Acevedo kicked the ball into the goal with 14:20 left in the game.
However, the goal was waived off when Acevedo was declared to be offside and Pebblebrook capitalized about two and a half minutes later as Josil scored what turned out to be the winning goal.
“The game was back and forth the entire time,” Banfield said. “Campbell was pressing early. We have a great (goal)keeper (Brandon Negrete), who saved a lot of great (scoring) opportunities from Campbell. That one goal gave all the momentum to push us to the end and we tried to hold that in while we still tried to get some more opportunities.”
