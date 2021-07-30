ESPN released early lists of the best prospects available for the next two Major League Baseball drafts, and two Cobb County players are receiving high marks.
Walton catcher Jared Jones is considered to be the 78th-ranked player for the 2022 draft class, and Mount Paran Christian third baseman Cam Collier is ranked seventh for the class of 2023.
Both players were first-team all-state players in their respective classifications this past season, and both have committed to Power 5 colleges -- Jones to LSU and Collier to Louisville.
They have also been named Perfect Game All-Americans and were invited to play in the 19th annual All-American Classic on Aug. 22 at San Diego’s Petco Park.
Jones, a rising senior, is the part of a nucleus of a Walton team that was ranked as the 19th-best high school baseball team in the country by MaxPreps.
Longtime Raiders coach Shane Amos has had a couple high round draft picks during his tenure, and he sees Jones as potentially the next name from the program picked in the top 30, potentially joining the Washington Nationals’ Carter Kieboom as a first-round selection.
“I think he's probably a little bit higher than (other players at his position) when you separate them all out, because he's very versatile, he's very athletic," Amos said. "Even though he's 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, he also has very great agility and big arm strength. He runs really well for a big kid. He was the second-fastest guy on our team last year, and being the biggest one as well, so he’s very athletic and he's very flexible, so he's got a lot of upside.”
Collier, a rising junior, was a key member of the Mount Paran team that won the Class A Private state title in the spring. ESPN said he is the best pure hitter in the 2023 draft class, with some burgeoning skills as a fielder. Because of this, along with him already being 18 years old, ESPN said there is a chance Collier could reclassify, graduate early and be eligible for the 2022 draft.
If that is the case, there would not be too much of a decrease for Collier, the son of former major leaguer Lou Collier. ESPN would still rank him somewhere between 15th and 25th in the 2022 draft class.
