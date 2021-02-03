MARIETTA -- Flau’Jae Johnson scored 43 points to lead the Sprayberry to a 68-60 victory over Pope on Tuesday.
The Lady Yellow Jackets (17-3, 13-0 Region 6AAAAAA) held off a Lady Greyhounds’ fourth-quarter rally by scoring the final 12 points to win their fifth straight game and hold onto first place Region 6AAAAAA. They will travel to Kell on Friday where a victory would likely secure them the top seed heading into the region tournament.
“They do a good job playing together as a team,” Sprayberry coach Kellie Avery said. “We are strong on the defensive side and executing on rebounds. We just have to continue that in our next game at Kell.”
Going into the half, the Lady Yellow Jackets held a 35-32 lead. In the first2 minutes of the third quarter they went on a 7-2 run to push the lead to eight at 42-34.
Cheyenne Holloman answered with consecutive field goals to pull Pope (13-9, 9-4) within four. But the Lady Jackets went on a quick 5-0 run to lead 49-42, and the lead would be 53-45 heading to the final quarter.
“The game was hard-fought,” said assistant coach Allison Jones, who coached in place of head coach Bill Blythe. “We have to try and keep the momentum up to take back the game when we're behind.”
Caroline Heintzelman hit a 3-pointer to open the quarter and it started an 11-2 run, highlighted by six quick points from Holloman and Katie Ward at the 4-minute mark to give Pope the lead 56-55. Holloman finished with 28 points followed by Ward with 19 points.
Sprayberry’s Anna Vereen, who ended the night with 11 points, tied the game at 58-58 by connecting on a free throw with just over 2 minutes left to start the final 12-0 run.
