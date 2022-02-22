MARIETTA – Flau’Jae Johnson’s 29 points helped Sprayberry sweep past Habersham Central 73-43 in the first round of the Class AAAAAA state basketball tournament on Tuesday.
Johnson, an LSU commit, made seven 3’s in the game.
“She was feeling it (Tuesday) when she was shooting and she got the other girls involved,” Sprayberry coach Kellie Avery said. “We know we have to have the confidence going into the next game and that’s what she did in the fourth quarter.”
Sprayberry will travel to Lovejoy for Round 2 on Friday.
“I think we match up well with Lovejoy so I’m looking forward to that,” Avery said. “I think they are fired up for practice and we are going to get the boys team in here to go against them. That makes us better when we do that.”
Going into the second quarter, it was a two-point game with the Lady Raiders (17-10) trailing 17-15. The Lady Yellow Jackets (20-7) started the scoring early with a layup from Anna Vereen and a field goal by Ella Grace Hickman.
Vereen finished with 17 points, while Hickman added six.
Habersham’s Kelsey Banks, who scored eight points, followed with a layup before Janelle Mcdaniel answered with a 3 to make it 24-17.
After trading baskets, Sprayberry held the lead at 26-24.
With just under two minutes left in the quarter, Johnson made 3-pointers on three straight trips down the court before the Lady Raiders’ Jazky Bantaum stopped the run with a layup to make it 35-26.
Johnson opened the second half with consecutive 3’s followed by a 3 from Taylor Wade, who finished with 15 points. Sprayberry held the lead at 48-36 by the end quarter.
During the fourth quarter, the Lady Yellow Jackets went on a 25-7 run, highlighted by 3-pointers from Harmony Marks, McDonald, Johnson, Tiyara Fedrick and Hickman, to finish the game.
