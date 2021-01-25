Amani Johnson and Gillian Piccolino combined to make 13 3-pointers and they led Kennesaw State to its first ASUN victory, an 81-73 win over North Florida on Sunday at the KSU Convocation Center.
The victory was punctuated by a visit from KSU women's coach Agnus Berenato, who made a surprise visit and watched her team from the Convocation Center's Legacy Suite. Berenato is on leave this season as she recovers from a second bout with breast cancer.
"Coach B's presence is always with us," Kennesaw State interim head coach Khadija Head said in a release. "Everyday on game day, she wears the same outfits that we do. We give her a scouting report, she gets the game notes. It just so happens that she was here today in our presence physically, but Coach B is always here with us. We Facetime her after the game, and it was just like an extra treat. She knew today was going to be special."
KSU (5-5, 1-5 ASUN) trailed 16-12 at the end of the first quarter, but that changed in the second. The teams traded 3-pointers for the first four minutes when Johnson and Piccolino combined to make five straight 3s. The Owls made their last three field goals of the quarter to take a 42-38 lead into halftime. The 30 points KSU scored in the second quarter tied the team's season-high. The nine 3-pointers the Owls made in the first half was more than they made in a game all season.
Johnson finished the game with 22 points and 11 assists. Stacie Jones added 13 points.
Jazz Bond led North Florida (6-7, 4-2) with 25 points.
KSU made 14 3s for the game, which set a new Division I mark, and with the game tied at 66-all, the Owls closed on a 15-7 run secure the victory.
Late in the game, Piccolino, who finished with 20 points, suffered an injury that would force her out of the game.
Saturday
North Florida 73, Kennesaw State 63: The Ospreys' Jazz Bond scored a game-high 25 points, and reached the 1,000-point mark of her career as they won the ASUN matchup.
Bond wasn’t the only one reaching milestones as the Owls’ Amani Johnson reached the 300 assist and 150 steal mark of her career.
Finishing the game with 303 assists, Johnson is only 27 assists behind the program record currently held by Kristina Wells.
Johnson finished with 10 points, but it was not enough to pull out the victory. Kennesaw State closed within 48-46 at the end of the third quarter, and Gillian Piccolino would tie the game with a 3-pointer with 6 minutes to play, but North Florida would close the game on a 12-4 run in the final 2 minutes. Piccolino finished with 11 points.
“North Florida is a good team,” Kennesaw State interim head coach Khadija Head said in a release. “I’m proud of our heart and effort today.”
Jah’Che Whitfield led the Owls with 12 points.
Erin Jones also had 12 points for North Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.