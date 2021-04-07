Amani Johnson is used to overachieving.
In just her junior season, she became the all-time assist leader in Kennesaw State’s Division I history. The guard earned second team All-ASUN honors but recently took home first place in KSU’s Student Government Association presidential election. The accounting major and Spanish minor learned Monday that had been elected the SGA student body president.
“I talked with the vice president, Jessica Watkins, who is on the track team. She gave me the confidence to run and pushed for me to do it,” Johnson said. “Elections were done Friday and I spent the whole weekend waiting. It was exciting Monday morning to find out.”
Just like her abilities to lift her teammates on the floor, Johnson ran on a platform of, “Students Supporting Students.” She previously served as a senator for women and gender issues and director for diversity and inclusion.
“At the end of the day, we are students and we are here to serve students," she said. "We wanted to have a down to earth campaign of students supporting students in every aspect."
She will look to add to her record 358 career assists next season while balancing roles on and off the court. In addition to her league-leading 5.3 assists per game and as a top-10 scorer in the ASUN, she was also named to the conference all-academic team for the second consecutive year, sporting a 3.83 GPA for the semester.
“My coaches were super supportive. They allowed me to do weights earlier since we have them in the middle of the day and that’s the prime time for students to be on campus,” she said. “I’m very excited. It’s something that is important to me. The current president and vice president are student-athletes so they showed me that it can work. It’s going to be a lot of time management.”
