Amani Johnson scored 15 points to break the Kennesaw State Division I career scoring record as the Owls raced past Coastal Georgia 109-53 on Thursday at the KSU Convocation Center.
Johnson, who broke the mark previously held by Alexis Poole, finished with her first double-double of the season, also dishing out a career-high 13 assists. The Owls also set a program record for points as six players finished the night in double-digits. Jah’Che Whitfield had a game-high 19 points, Bre’Lyn Snipes scored a career-best 16 points, Lyndsey Whilby and Keyarah Berry chipped in 11 points each and Stacie Jones added 10.
“It was a great win," coach Octavia Blue said. "I thought we came out how we wanted to play early and put up some points on the board and had the chance for a career night and break a record for Amani Johnson.”
KSU jumped out to a quick 15-5 start in the first three minutes as Whitfield scored four points, Whilby and Johnson both added five each for the Owls during the stretch. The Owls held Coastal Georgia to 3 of 16 shooting in the first quarter and forced four turnovers as they built a 26-8 lead.
Kennesaw State began the second quarter on a 21-6 run, highlighted by nine points from Snipes and four from Prencis Harden to extend the lead to 47-14.
Gillian Piccolino closed out the half with seven points over the final 1:57, including a 3 with 5 seconds left as KSU took a 59-26 lead into the break. The 59 points were tied for the most by the Owls in a half this season.
The Owls hit four straight field goals during a 13-1 run in the third quarter and held the Mariners 0 for 6 from the floor to extend the lead to 72-29.
