Welcome to the end of January and the beginning of February.
Wrestling hits the traditional region tournaments this weekend. Swimming is primed for state competition, and spring sports are getting fired up.
On a side note, anybody know why they are called spring sports? Soccer and tennis both started their regular seasons this week, and we’re only one month into winter, but I digress.
With the calendar changing months, it means there are two weeks left in the high school basketball regular season, and the majority of the regular-season region championships — and with them, the all-important No. 1 seeds for the region tournaments — are still up for grabs.
However, many of those races are about to take shape with some premier matchups.
On the boys side of Region 6AAAAAA, Wheeler, Osborne and Kell enter the final stretch all still holding title hopes.
Wheeler (15-4, 11-0) and Osborne (17-1, 9-1) control their destiny — win out and become region champs. That will be a challenge as they still have to face one another twice — next Friday at Wheeler and Feb. 9 at Osborne.
The matchup of the Wildcats’ Isaiah Collier and Cardinals’ Zocko Littleton should be fun and they could be setting up a situation where they face off not just twice, but maybe three or four times, like Wheeler did with Kell a year ago.
Speaking of the Longhorns (11-8, 8-3), they handed the Cardinals their first loss last weekend to get back into the region race, but then dropped a game to Pope to put them back behind the 8-ball. Kell will be rooting for a Wheeler-Osborne split and then will need to get some help.
If the Longhorns get it, it could make the regular-season finale against the Wildcats very interesting on Feb. 11.
The Kell girls (17-2, 10-1) have one game on their schedule circled for next week. On Tuesday, they get a rematch with Sprayberry (12-5, 10-0).
The Lady Yellow Jackets handed the Lady Longhorns their only region loss, 82-65, earlier this month. It will be the final regular-season meeting between Sprayberry’s McDonald’s All-American, Flau’jae Johnson, and Kell’s Crystal Henderson.
Like Wheeler and Osborne on the boys side, this matchup has a chance to have at least one if not two more meetings before things are done in the postseason.
In Class AAAAAAA, Regions 2 and 3 are starting their second round of region games this weekend.
In 2AAAAAAA, the Pebblebrook boys can win the No. 1 seed for the region tournament with wins against East Coweta this weekend and McEachern on Tuesday.
The girls side is not so simple.
Campbell (14-8, 4-1) has a half-game lead on McEachern (11-8, 3-1) and a 1½-game lead on Pebblebrook (11-6, 2-2) heading down the stretch. The Lady Spartans have games against both — against Pebbblebrook next Friday and McEachern on Feb. 8.
McEachern and Pebblebrook will also face off one more time Tuesday in Mableton.
Region 3AAAAAAA is simpler to figure out.
On the girls side, Harrison (16-3, 5-0) can take control with a victory over Hillgrove (13-6, 4-1) this weekend. The Lady Hoyas won the first meeting 58-48, and a second win would give them at least a two-game lead.
On the boys side, it appears as if Hillgrove (16-1, 5-0) and Walton (12-8, 4-1) are pace to have their Feb. 11 decide the regular-season title. The Hawks took a one-game lead over the Raiders with their 71-61 overtime win Tuesday.
The North Cobb Christian boys (13-5, 5-1) won three games in four days — beating Christian Heritage, Walker and Excel Christian. The Eagles have a rematch against Christian Heritage on Feb. 8, which will likely determine the Region 7A Private title.
If you like high school basketball, this is the best time of the year, and the marquee matchups to end the season show why.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.