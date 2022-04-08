AUGUSTA -- I was standing on the 12th tee at Augusta National Golf Club, about to play arguably the most famous par-3 in golf.
Unfortunately, since I had made a double-bogey 6 on the first leg of Amen Corner, I had to wait for my playing partners to play first. It also gave me time to panic because watching their tee shots didn’t instill me with a lot of confidence.
For those living under a rock their entire lives, the 12th hole at Augusta National is a 155-yard tee shot with an explosion of purple, pink and white azalea splendor that entices every player while they stand on the tee.
You try to concentrate on that, because for the mere mortal golfer, the idea of hitting a tee shot into Rae’s Creek in front of the green quickly consumes them. It often does the same to the pros.
To the best of my knowledge, 1992 champion Fred Couples is the only one to come up short of the putting surface on the bank and survive. His ball somehow stopped just inches from falling back into the water. He was able to chip up, make par and then fish a random ball out of the creek that had previously met its demise.
When Tiger Woods won the tournament in 2019, he watched Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau and Francisco Molinari all dunk balls into the drink. The mistakes brought Woods back into the tournament, and when he hit his tee shot into the middle of the green, the game was on.
For me and my playing partners, there wasn’t quite as much on the line when we reached the 12th tee. But for a bunch of Augusta National rookies, the white-knuckled death grips we put on our clubs should have been an indicator of our immediate outcomes.
My first partner pushed his tee shot right, and his ball disappeared in the water.
My second partner followed suit and watched as his ball dove under the surface.
My third partner couldn’t help but do the same.
Three tee shots, three balls into Rae’s Creek.
Before I could reach for a club, my caddie, David, turned to me and said, “Did you see what they did?... Don’t do that.”
Sage advice indeed.
I drew my 6-iron back and came through the ball. It started just over the left corner of the bunker that helps to protect the front of the green, and it seemed to hang there forever.
Now, while imagining the likely outcome of my tee shot, you may be asking yourself another question.
How does the sports editor of the Marietta Daily Journal get to play arguably one of the world's best courses at one of the nation's most exclusive private clubs?
The answer? Pure luck.
I have had the opportunity to cover the Masters eight times. Each year the club offers a golf lottery for members of the media, and 28 people are selected to play the Monday after the tournament is completed.
On Friday, April 6, 2018, my name was drawn out of the hundreds of hopefuls wanting to run a line through one of life's bucket list items.
It didn’t take long for me to realize I might have been in over my head.
When the names are drawn, there is an announcement, and from that point on, it’s like an Old West cattle stampede to the large TV message boards downstairs in the press building. There, the lucky few who spotted their name on the screens likely had the same reaction I did.
I almost threw up.
When I saw my name, I dropped my briefcase, the hair stood up on the back of my neck, my blood pressure spiked and I couldn’t see more than a foot or two in front of me. I had to sit down and catch my breath for 30 minutes before I could think in complete sentences, let alone write them.
At that point, I had a rush of euphoria -- “Oh my God, I get to play Augusta National!” -- and then my next thought was one of impending doom, with the late, great Vincent Price's maniacal horror-movie laugh in the background.
“Oh my God. I’m going to play Augusta National.”
There was a time when I was a good player. I played in the 1986 Ohio high school state championship tournament, and back when I was thin and had hair, and I played some NAIA college golf. In the ‘90s, I worked at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Alabama and had my handicap in the low single digits.
In 2018, I was a fat, bald, nearly 50-year-old with back problems who had trouble identifying which end of the club to hold.
Those drawn in the lottery attend a mandatory meeting Saturday morning to go over the rules. At that time, you are handed an actual invitation that tells you your tee time. For me, that meant I would be on the first tee Monday morning at 11:30 a.m.
Instructions included the fact that the membership truly wanted to make us feel like members for the day. We would walk the course with a caddie, use the champions' locker room and be allowed to drive up Magnolia Lane.
The lone drawback? No green jacket for the day, but at that point, it was hard to get picky.
At the entrance to Magnolia Lane sits a security building with a guard who checks all credentials. There are also three large steel barriers that are always in place to reject any unauthorized interlopers. At exactly 10:30 a.m. I turned my car into the driveway still wondering if the invitation was real and whether it would actually get me through. The guard checked my card and slowly lowered the barriers.
A second later, I was driving down Magnolia Lane, the most famous 340-yard driveway in the United States. There are 61 Magnolia trees planted on either side -- 122 total -- that date back to the 1850s, when the land was part of Fruitlands Nursery, the property that would eventually become Augusta National.
Each year, when Gary Player arrives, he gets out of his car at the gate and walks his way from the road to the clubhouse as a sign of reverence.
“I get out of the car and walk it as a sign of gratitude,” Player said last year during his annual news conference. “I’ve won three times, second three times, top-10 14 times, most number of cuts (made) in a row. How blessed can a man be? It’s a simple way of saying, ‘Thank you.’”
Trust me, this is no ordinary driveway.
When arriving at the door of the clubhouse, we were shown the way to the champions' locker room. Up a spiral staircase, turn left and suddenly you are in a room that normally would only allow the best players in the world to enter.
Our group was assigned to use the locker once used by two-time champion Seve Ballesteros. The swash-buckling Spaniard could get up and down from anywhere with any lie, and I felt I would need some of his magic if I were to survive the next five hours.
I left the clubhouse and headed for the driving range. That’s where I met my caddie, David, for the first time and I immediately did the one thing I felt was most appropriate. I apologized.
I apologized to him for the long day I was going to subject him to.
Then, something unexpected happened. I started hitting the ball on the clubface. I went to the putting green to try to get the speed of the greens. No one could ever get the speed down on the first try, but I was rolling it pretty well.
Then it was time to go to the first tee.
There is no way the folks at Augusta National would have let us play the championship tees. Based on our level of competency, they would have had to time our round with a calendar if we did. From the members' tees, the course was a big enough challenge.
Oh, and did I mention we got to play the Sunday pin placements? They were in the same hole locations Patrick Reed played on his way to a final-round 71 less than 24 hours earlier, as h held off Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth to win his first green jacket.
After a few pictures with our group, I immediately lost all confidence when head professional J.J. Weaver put his hand on my shoulder and said, “It’s your honor.”
After the fastest rendition of the Lord’s prayer imaginable, I put my Titleist on the tee and hoped for the best.
There could be an argument I should have stopped after the opening tee shot. Solid contact and a small fade back into the middle of the fairway about 240 yards off the tee. It allowed me to take those initial first steps the way Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Tom Watson would after a good opening drive.
Alas, no part of my game resembled theirs the rest of the day.
After a bogey on No. 1, I was in the middle of the fairway on No. 2 with an 8-iron approach to the green. There is a big slope in the middle of the putting surface that takes the ball from left to right if you can land it in the right place.
I didn’t. I left myself a 40-foot downhill putt for birdie with about a 25-foot break.
This is a good time to mention, when I was playing my best golf, the thing I did best was putt. I prided myself on being able to read greens and rarely three-putted.
Before the round, I told David I wanted to read the greens. I would show him where I thought the break was and then I promised I would defer to his local knowledge.
I was glad I did. I would have only read four greens correctly, and those putts were inside 10 feet. More often than not, I was reading maybe a third of the amount of break needed. Downhill putts were even harder because getting the ball to stop was often was like a speeding freight train slamming on the breaks and trying to stop short of an intersection.
My putt went right over the spot David picked out. It rolled down the slope behind the hole and left me 5 feet coming back. I made it for par.
Again, another chance to leave happy and walk back to the clubhouse, but after starting 1-over par for the first two holes, I started getting delusions of grandeur. Maybe I could shoot a good score after all.
A double-bogey 6 on No. 3 brought me back to Earth in a hurry.
I had another crazy putt on No. 4. I was told to putt sideways and away from the hole. I thought it broke 5 feet. It broke 30. Again I hit David's spot and my putt rolled down to 4 feet and I made it coming back for par.
My only 3-putt of the day came at No. 6. My tee shot on the downhill par-3 landed in the middle of a dead elephant that was buried there and rolled back to the front of the green, leaving me an uphill 50-footer, which I then left 10 feet short.
I made the turn in 8-over 44 and proceeded to the back nine.
The adage is the tournament doesn’t start until the back nine on Sunday. By the time I got to the 10th tee, my tournament was coming to an end in a hurry. Overweight people, like myself, and walking the hills at Augusta National are not a good mix.
From the 10th tee to the green, the elevation change is more than a 100-foot drop. It continues on No. 11 with another 40- or 50-foot drop to the lowest point on the course.
Then I started my walk through Amen Corner.
Herbert Warren Wind, a sports writer for Sports Illustrated, coined the term “Amen Corner” in 1958 to describe the second shot at the 11th, all of the 12th and the tee shot at No. 13.
I don't think he had our group in mind when he was coining the phrase.
After a good drive on No. 11, I pulled my 3-iron into the pond that guards the left side of the green. After making double bogey, we came up the hill to No. 12.
When last we mentioned No. 12 my tee shot was still in the air somewhere over Rae’s Creek. I wish I could say the ball landed on the green, took one hop and stopped only a few feet from the hole... but I can’t.
The ball hit the top lip of the front bunker and dropped back into the sand.
I made bogey, but I got to do something my partners did not. I walked over the Hogan Bridge while they headed for the drop area. It meant I at least played the hole the right way.
The bridge was dedicated in 1958 to Ben Hogan for his then-record score of 14-under par 274, which he shot five years earlier. A plaque at the beginning of the bridge's path over Rae’s Creek reads:
“This bridge, dedicated April 2, 1958, to commemorate Ben Hogan's record score for four rounds of 274 in 1953 made up of rounds of 70, 69, 66 and 69. This score will always stand as one of the very finest accomplishments in competitive golf and may even stand for all time as the record for The Masters tournament.”
Whoever wrote the sentiment on the plaque knew what they were talking about. Heading into this year’s 86th playing of the tournament, only nine winning scores have been lower.
A poor tee shot and a worse approach led to a bogey on No. 13. It meant I played Amen Corner in 4-over par. It is truly understandable when golf experts say you rarely win a Masters going through that stretch, but it is easy to lose it.
I made my final par of the day on No. 15, the downhill par-5. Earlier in the week, defending champion Sergio Garcia had made a 13 on the hole after dunking what seemed to be a dozen Callaways in the pond in front of the green.
I beat the defending champ by eight shots on that hole, so I had that going for me, which was nice.
The problem with getting to the lowest area of the course, which is around Amen Corner and the 16th green, is that getting back to the clubhouse is straight uphill. By the time I reached the 18th hole, my legs were Jell-O, with the biggest climb still ahead of me.
My final tee shot went right in the trees. My punch shot back to civilization went across the fairway and into the deepest fairway bunker imaginable. Somehow, Sandy Lyle hit a 7-iron out of it to 10 feet and made birdie to win the 1988 Masters by a shot over Mark Calcavecchia.
I barely managed to get an 8-iron high enough that when it hit the lip of the bunker, it continued back into the fairway. It left me with a shot of 120 yards straight uphill.
My final swing of the day may have been my best -- a 9-iron to 5 feet behind the hole. I made the putt for bogey.
After adding up the totals, I shot 90. There is no way I could do it again. Someone from above was looking out for me.
We shook hands on the green, took a few final pictures and headed to the clubhouse. Less than 24 hours previously, there were thousands of fans making those traditional Masters roars. Now, standing there on the back of the green, there was almost complete silence.
One more trip back into the clubhouse to gather my things and the day was over. Often when you have an opportunity to meet someone famous or do that thing you always wanted to do, the end result doesn’t live up to expectations.
Augusta National exceeded them.
Just as I had come in, I drove back down Magnolia Lane to re-enter the real world. The steel barrier went back up as I drove out, but still, the memories are fresh in my mind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.