AUGUSTA -- When in doubt, listen to your father.
That's what Tiger Woods did Thursday in the first round of the 86th Masters at Augusta National Golf Club.
"I had a terrible warm-up session," he said. "I hit it awful. I went back to what my dad always said. 'Did you accomplish your task? It's a warm-up. Did you warm up? Did you warm up?' Yes, I did. 'Now, go play.'"
That's exactly what Woods did in his long-awaited return to tournament golf. He played.
Some holes looked better than others. On many, he had to figure out how to make a score. The five-time winner of the green jacket put together a round based on guts, grit and a putting stroke that looked like it was in midseason form to shoot an opening round 1-under par 71, which left him four shots behind Sungjae Im heading into Friday.
"I forgot whatever I did on the range and just played shot for shot," Woods said "Hit the ball in the correct spot. Commit to what I'm doing. Leave myself in the right angles, hopefully make a few putts and let's get after this thing. Yeah, I was able to do that."
Making his first start in a competitive event since the 2020 Masters, which was played in November that year, Woods escaped from jail on numerous occasions. It appeared as if he started to tire beginning with the seventh hole, when he missed his tee shot in the trees on the right. It became apparent on the ninth hole when he pulled his tee shot so far left he had almost a completely clear shot to the green.
From that point on, he favored his surgically repaired right leg, lifting it off the ground to take pressure off of it at every opportunity. In addition, he could be seen stretching his back more than once, and he had a grimace of pure pain when teeing off on the 18th hole.
"I'm going to be sore, yes. That's just the way it is," Woods said. "But the training cycles that we've had to make sure that I have the stamina to keep going -- and this is only one round. We've got three more to go. There's a long way to go and a lot of shots to be played."
Now comes the hard part. Recovery was going to be key for Woods over the next 16 to 18 hours before Friday's afternoon tee time.
Unfortunately, his late dad, Earl, likely didn't offer a blueprint for this.
"Lots of treatments. Lots of ice. Lots of ice baths," Tiger Woods said. "Just basically freezing myself to death. That's just part of the deal. And getting all the swelling out as best as we possibly can and getting it mobile and warmed up, activated and explosive for the next day. Those are two totally different ends of the spectrum."
Another thing Woods will have to do Friday is play better.
On the back nine, he hit it left in the trees on No. 14 and made bogey. He was left in the trees on 15 and was forced to lay up instead of trying to get to the green in two. And he went left again on No. 18, hit the trees and his drive came down only 193 yards off the tee.
He had 270 yards uphill to the green and figured out a way to make a par.
For the day, Woods hit only eight of 14 fairways, nine of 18 greens and had only 27 putts. He left himself nine par putts between 7 and 10 feet on the fast Augusta greens and made seven of them.
That kind of round will become even harder to duplicate as the week goes on.
"We've got a long way to go," Woods said. "This golf course is going to change dramatically -- cooler, drier, windier. You can hear the SubAirs (drying system) on out there. This golf course is going to change, and it's going to get a lot more difficult."
Friday will be a huge test. How will Woods recover overnight from playing a full 18 holes of competitive golf for the first time in 16 months? Will his game respond? Or will it be a long painful walk around the course?
Let's hope for the best. Maybe expect the worse, but appreciate the effort needed for Woods to play.
It only gets harder from here, and he knows it.
