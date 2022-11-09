Don't look now, but they're at it again.
Cobb County's female athletes have started the school year strong.
Pope won the Class AAAAAA softball title, while its volleyball team made a heroic comeback from two sets down to win the volleyball title a week later. Mount Paran Christian's volleyball team moved up from Class A to Class AA, but still won its second straight title, and Marietta's cross country team won its third straight championship, and its fifth of the last six years.
If anyone is counting, that's four state titles in three sports. And, just for good measure, Harrison cross country runner Samantha McGarity won the Class AAAAAAA individual title by more than 40 seconds.
There is one more girls fall sport to finish, and there is a good chance a Cobb County team will be playing for a title there, too. As of Wednesday, McEachern's flag football team was 12-0, Pope was 11-1, Marietta was 8-1 and Allatoona was 6-0, just to name a few.
A win when the flag football championship is decided Dec. 8 at Center Parc Stadium would give Cobb at least one state title in each of the girls fall sports, which has become a common occurrence.
Girls teams did it last year, and they went on to do the same in the winter sports -- swimming and basketball -- too. Overall, for the 2021-22 school year, the county's girls squads won 11 titles in eight different sports and cheerleading.
Girls teams in the county have won 44 state championships over the last five years, and that could have possibly hit 50 had the 2020 spring schedule not been wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
No one expects this onslaught to end anytime soon. Cobb County is the center for girls sports.
Coaching changes
As the high school football season comes to an end, some head-coaching tenures unfortunately have come to a close, too.
One opening has been made official as Pope will be looking for a new coach to replace Tab Griffin.
A Pope hall of famer from his time as an athlete for the Greyhounds, Griffin went 26-35 in six seasons at his alma mater. The Greyhounds made the playoffs six times and went 7-4 just a year ago.
It has been reported that another coach who appears to be leaving his post is Howie DeCristofaro at Campbell.
In four years, DeCristofaro was 6-33 at the Spartans' helm. After an improved 2021 season of 3-6 in which they looked ready to take the next step, they fell back to 1-9 this season against a schedule in which they ended up playing nine state playoff teams.
Griffin and DeCristofaro had varying levels of success at the programs they are departing, and they have had success in other places. If they want another shot, they will get one.
Official scheduling issues
In this week's "Cobb Football Friday" section, a check of the schedule will show that more than half of the first-round state playoffs games this week are being played on Saturday.
This is because of a lack of qualified officiating crews has forced the Georgia High School Association to split the schedule for the last few years.
Last year, Class AAAAAA played their games on Saturday. This year, it's Class AAAAA and Class AAAAAAA. It is likely that this will be the new normal as fewer people are getting into officiating, whether it be because of time constraints, not wanting to deal with unruly fans or just a general lack of interest.
There are movements taking place to visit college campuses and high schools to get young folks interested in becoming officials, but it's going to take a lot to completely restock the crews that have been lost over the last handful of years.
A sincere 'thank you'
As many of you know, my mother passed away last month. I have spent a lot of time dealing with everything that comes with it, and I was even away from my post for a couple of weeks.
I received many cards and emails from folks to offer their condolences, and it was very nice to get them. In the near future, I hope to be able to answer them all personally. Just be assured, they meant a lot to me.
Let me also thank Eli Boorstein and Griffin Callaghan.
Eli, who was the MDJ's assistant sports editor for years, is currently the sports copy desk chief. He makes all the pages you read look top-notch. He took over for me while I was gone and did a spectacular job making sure very few things were missed.
Griffin, the sports editor of our sister paper, the Cherokee Tribune, got the job of doing some of the behind-the-scenes grunt work, and he did it with a smile on his face (or, at least, I think he did).
I am very appreciative for both of these gentlemen. Those efforts mean more to me than they could possibly know.
