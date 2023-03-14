Cobb County proved last week that it was the capital of high school basketball in Georgia.
Four teams from the county -- two girls and two boys -- picked up state championship hardware at the Macon Coliseum.
The Mount Paran Christian girls got it started Thursday by routing Banks County 67-44 to win the Class AA title. Just hours later, the Kell girls and boys pulled off the Class AAAAA daily double by beating Warner Robins 57-36 and Eagle's Landing 61-53, respectively.
On Saturday, the Wheeler boys won their third state title in four years with a 78-58 win over Cherokee.
It kind of begs the question. If Mount Paran took on the Kell girls, and the Kell boys took on Wheeler, who would win?
On the girls side, Mount Paran (32-1) would be led be the dynamic inside duo of Ciara Alexander and Jessica Fields. The two combined for 49 of the Eagles' points in the championship game, on a combined 20-of-28 shooting. Kell (26-5) would be paced by Crystal Henderson, who scored 29 points to put away Warner Robins.
On first glance, it might look like Mount Paran would have the upper hand, but a lot of it would depend on where the teams played. Over the course of the state semifinal and championship games, Henderson limited the number of 3-point shots she took. Playing at West Georgia and in Macon, shooting from distance is a more difficult task because of depth perception issues in the bigger arenas.
However, in a regular high school gym, the 3-pointer would likely become more prevalent, especially for Kell. If Henderson would make a few from the outside, it might loosen the Mount Paran interior defense a little bit and then give Henderson and Jamiah Gregory some opportunities to get in the lane for a layup or two.
On the filp side, Gregory would likely be charged with guarding Fields or Alexander, which would give the Eagles a 5- or 6-inch height advantage down low.
In the boys matchup, it would be a rematch of the 2021 Class AAAAAA state championship game
That season, the teams saw one another four times, with Wheeler (26-6) winning three, including the state title matchup. The one big difference in the matchup now -- and I do mean BIG difference -- is that Kell (28-2) has 7-foot center Peyton Marshall to face Wheeler's 6-8 Arrinten Page down low.
There was no one who was able to deal with Page 1-on-1 this season, though Marshall would likely be the first one to actually look down at the Southern Cal signee. Not only is he taller than Page, he is heavier, making it harder to move him off the block.
However, Page is much quicker and more nimble than Marshall, and if Wheeler was able to turn the game into a track meet, Kell could be at a disadvantage.
That being said, the matchup of Naismith High School Player of the Year Isaiah Collier and Kell's CJ Brown would be a fun one. These are two players who are definitely worth the price of admission, and both put on a show down in Macon.
Before the sounds of bouncing basketballs leave my brain, I have an idea. There has to be a gym somewhere in Cobb County where we could sneak in a girls/boys doubleheader to determine which programs are truly the best in the county, isn't there?
The Marietta Garden? McEachern's Lovinggood Arena? The Cobb County Civic Center? Or maybe just play the games at Kell or Wheeler.
While the girls teams are likely done for the year, the boys teams at Kell and Wheeler are not. Plus, it is not out of the realm of possibility the two east Cobb rivals will face each other before its all over.
It appears as if the Longhorns and Wildcats will both be competing in "The Throne," a new 16-team high school basketball national championship tournament to be held at Morehouse's Forbes Arena from March 29-April 1.
Teams expected to compete in Atlanta include Christ the King (N.Y.), Simeon (Ill.), Camden (N.J.), among others.
The event is being put on by Gold Level Sports and Entertainment in conjunction to the NBA Players Association. Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes, an NBPA executive committee member, is leading player involvement in promoting the event for the union.
Other current and former NBA players also supporting the competition includes eight-time All-Star Dwight Howard, Toronto Raptors star Fred VanVleet and Memphis Grizzlies guard Danny Green.
Games will be broadcast on NBA TV and the NBA app, along with FOX, FS1, FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app.
The championship game will be broadcast on Fox, becoming the first high school basketball game to aired on a broadcast network in 20 years.
