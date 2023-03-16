GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Chris Youngblood and Terrell Burden were the first players into the interview room.
However, this wasn't the back hallway at the KSU Convocation Center, and it wasn't a classroom with a desk and chairs in front of a Kennesaw State backdrop.
This was an auditorium at the Greensboro Coliseum, in front of the national media, television cameras and all the trappings of the NCAA Tournament.
If Youngblood and Burden were nervous, they certainly didn't show it, and they got a little help from their coach. Amir Abdur-Rahim had some fun, running to the front of the room to take a picture of his players.
The trio were loose and seemed ready to go. That's a good sign if you are a No. 14 seed and taking on a No. 3 seed such as Xavier in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, in front of a national TV crowd on TruTV at 12:40 p.m.
Kennesaw State (26-8) comes in as 13-point underdog to Xavier (25-9), and while everyone else sees the Owls as a big underdog, Youngblood doesn't feel that way.
"On paper, we're underdogs, but within our team and in our head, we're never the underdog," he said. "We always stay confident, and we're a pretty good team.
"I think, when you watch us play, you're going to see there's a chip on our shoulder at all times. Because the question before -- we're technically an underdog on paper, but we don't see ourselves as an underdog. It's all the stuff we've been through the past couple years. man. It's time."
He's right about that. It is time.
Since Kennesaw State became a Division I program in 2005, the basketball landscape has been pretty flat. That started to change in earnest last year when the team went 13-18, made the ASUN tournament and won a first-round game.
That led into this season, and we've had a chance to watch nearly every vision Abdur-Rahim had for this program come to fruition.
Kennesaw State has already bested its single-season mark for wins in a season as a Division I program by 12. This season's 26-8 mark is second only to the 2003-04 team, which went 35-4 during its run to the Division II national championship.
Coming into the year, the bully in the ASUN was Liberty.
The Flames took their swings this year and came up short twice against Kennesaw State. The first time the Owls won, it meant the regular-season title. The second time was for the ASUN championship and sent Kennesaw State to the Big Dance for the first time.
Now, the Owls get a chance to show the country what kind of a team they have become. It's been a full team effort, but Burden, Youngblood and Abdur-Rahim set the standard, and now they have a chance to represent the university, the conference and, as the only team that qualified for the tournament, the state of Georgia.
"That's the reward," Abdur-Rahim said. "The journey is the reward."
And there aren't two better members of the squad to introduce the program to the rest of the U.S.
"I remember Terrell Burden as a freshman, when he wouldn't talk," Abdur-Rahim said of the Campbell High alum. "I could literally give him a play-call, 'Hey, man, this is what we're running.' He's walking the ball up the court and the other four guys are looking at him like, 'What's the play call?' I'm like, 'Terrell, you've got to tell them the play call, right?' To now, watching him up here in front of these bright lights talking about his teammates and Kennesaw State basketball.
"Chris Youngblood is a really confident kid. Just naturally, it's who he is. But to see him get a little bit nervous, if you're in front of these -- like that's the reward. It's been really cool just watching these guys grow, watching them become men."
Once Kennesaw State took the floor for practice Thursday afternoon in the Coliseum, there was no looking around, checking out the surroundings or being wide-eyed. It was loose and business-like.
Youngblood and Burden, along with the rest of the squad, were making shots, and it wasn't just an easy walkthrough to get used to the surroundings. Abdur-Rahim has set a standard and to get there, in some ways, the team has to be a little bit -- boring?
"It's the same old boring habits," Abdur-Rahim said. "I know some teams come in here and they just kind of -- it's like, we're going to get after it. We're going to prepare, but it's the same old boring habits we've had all year. Doesn't matter where we were, whether it was on the court in Greensboro Coliseum or in a ballroom in Louisville, Kentucky. We prepared for the game and we let the chips fall where they may after that."
Well, this season has been anything but boring. Abdur-Rahim, Burden and Youngblood have helped set a standard. They have changed the culture and proved that winning basketball can be played at Kennesaw State.
Will the Owls beat Xavier? Who knows. It's hard to win an NCAA Tournament game at any time, but even harder in the first try.
But after everything that has happened this year, does it really matter? The basketball program is in good hands and it is poised for a quality run of success.
This experience adds to the journey. This Kennesaw State team has already won.
