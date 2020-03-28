Coming off a solid freshman season, Pope’s Joey Robinson knew he needed to get better late in his wrestling matches.
If he couldn’t put opponents away early, Robinson would fade in the third period, which sometimes cost him a victory. So, during the offseason, he made it a goal to make sure it wouldn’t happen again.
“I had to work on my stamina,” Robinson said. “I was losing in the third period, so I would get up and do a morning run along with box jumps.”
It didn’t take long to find out the new regimen was helping. “As a freshman I would finish the match and it would be hard to walk around,” he said. “I’d have to sit down for 10 minutes before I could move. That didn’t happen this year.”
Robinson wrestled most of his sophomore season at 120-pounds, but for the region, sectional and state tournaments he dropped weight to compete at 113.
“The first time I did it was the hardest,” he said. “The second and third times it wasn’t as bad.”
How did he do it? Robinson watched his diet and calorie intake.
“I ate a lot of eggs,” he said.
Two of his toughest matches of the year came during his run through the state tournament bracket. In the semifinals, he suffered a bad cut.
“I busted my eyebrow,” he said. “I needed six stitches.”
He followed that with a finals matchup against a previous nemesis, Andrew Voiles from Alexander.
“He had lost to the gut twice this year,” Pope coach Jim Haskin said. “He was down 5-1, and Joey took him to his back. It was awesome.”
When Robinson took Voiles to his back there was less than a minute left in the third period, and it gave him a 6-5 lead. When Voiles made a desperate move to try to regain the lead, Robinson put him down again. He won the match 9-5 and earned his first state title. Earlier in the season, he helped Pope win the Class AAAAAA state duals title, and for his efforts, Robinson is the 2019-20 Marietta Daily Journal Wrestler of the Year.
Robinson is part of a family of wrestlers, and his father Brad won three state titles when he was in high school in South Dakota. When Robinson finally left the mat, it was a feeling he had never felt before.
“It was special,” he said. “It was the greatest feeling ever. When I went up in the stands to see my family it was just awesome.”
Robinson will now have two more years to try to equal his fathers three titles. As a junior, he expects to wrestle mostly at 126-pounds. He is already working on his skills, and is looking forward to the mental challenges, because Robinson knows as a defending state champion, he is going to have a target on his back and will get everyone’s best effort.
“I’m ready,” he said. “When I wrestle I hope they give me their best. When you wrestle the best it only makes you better.”
