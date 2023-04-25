MARIETTA — The Walton girls soccer team returns to a familiar place – the state semifinals – after a 1-0 overtime victory over Cobb County rival Harrison in a Class AAAAAAA quarterfinal game at Raider Valley on Monday.
Katie Jamison’s goal with 32 seconds remaining in the first overtime earned the third consecutive trip to the final four and fourth in five years for the Raiders, who will go on the road to play Forsyth Central in the final four on Thursday.
They finally broke through after nearly 90 minutes of scoreless soccer when Jamison, on an assist by Emma Graham, blasted a shot from about 10 yards out to grab a lead it would not relinquish.
“We’re a quality team,” Walton coach Jason Page. “You don’t make it to the final four three years in a row without having a quality program and this is a quality team.”
It is the first time that Walton (15-2-2) has defeated Harrison (14-4-1) in four tries in the state playoffs. The Hoyas won the first three meetings including semifinal victories in 2009 and ’11, and a second-round win in ’05.
It was the second meeting between Walton and Harrison this season. The Raiders also beat the Hoyas 2-1 in overtime in a regular-season matchup in early February.
The first half was a scoreless defensive battle, with Harrison keeping Walton out of its half of the field until the last 15 minutes.
The Raiders controlled the second half as they started driving into Harrison territory more frequently and was able to get a number of shots on goal.
Walton nearly scored early in the second half when Graham rebounded a free kick by Haley Schutz and attempted a shot that hit the crossbar with 35:00 remaining in the game.
The Raiders came close again with 17:05 left in the game when Jamison's shot was deflected by Harrison goalkeeper Bayleigh Rouse, who then grabbed an attempt off the rebound by Addie Prymank.
Walton's next scoring opportunity came when Graham got a penalty kick after being fouled with 9:19 to go, but her penalty kick went wide left.
“We were dragging in the first half,” Page said. “Kudos to Harrison. I know (Harrison) coach (Jonathan) Gross really well, he’s a heck of a coach. We kind of figured out how they would play us. They did pretty much exactly what I thought.
"We came out and regrouped in the second half. I feel like it was pretty much us the rest of the game from that point on. The midfield did a really good job and the backline did a good job. Again, I had to sub some players in and move some things around.”
(0) comments
