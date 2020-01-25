Tyler Hooker scored a season-high 30 points, but it wasn’t enough as Jacksonville beat Kennesaw State 83-64 on Saturday at the KSU Convocation Center.
Destin Barnes had 15 points for Jacksonville (10-12, 3-4 ASUN Conference). David Bell added 11 points. Bryce Workman had eight rebounds.
Kennesaw State (1-19, 0-7), has now lost 11 consecutive games. Ugo Obineke added 11 points for the Owls, while Jamie Lewis added 10.
Kennesaw State kept it close until a 10-2 Jacksonville run pushed the lead to 33-21. The Dolphins held Kennesaw State without a made field goal in the final 6 minutes, and they closed out the half on a 10-2 run to lead 45-28 at the break.
The Owls cut the lead to 50-38, but Jacksonville put the game away with a 17-6 run to build a 67-44 lead.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Jacksonville 93, Kennesaw State 83: Jacksonville had six players score in double figures and the Dolphins were able to defeat Kennesaw State.
Jacksonville (11-8, 3-3 ASUN Conference) outrebounded the Owls 39-30 and forced 12 steals to help secure the victory.
The Dolphins were able to hold off Kennesaw State (8-9, 2-4) despite Alexis Poole scoring a game-high 25 points. She was one of four Owls to score in double figures as they had one of their best shooing games of the year, connecting on 50.9% of their shots from the floor.
From the start, it looked like it may be Kennesaw State’s day. The Owls scored a season-high 29 points in the first quarter, led by Gillian Piccolino, who scored 12 of her 14 points in the opening 10 minutes.
Kennesaw State built a seven-point lead early in the second quarter, but Jacksonville closed the quarter on a 25-13 run to take a 51-46 lead at the half.
The Dolphins opened the third quarter on a 13-2 run to take a 62-49 lead.
Shakayla Nevitt led Jacksonville with 19 points, Destiny Marshall finished with 17, while Alexis Burns and Mariah Batz each finished with 14.
Armani Johnson finished with 18 points and six assists, while Carlotta Gianolla added 17 points.
