JACKSONVILLE, Ala. -- Jacksonville State had a big advantage and it took full advantage.
Actually, the Gamecocks had two big advantages.
Forwards Brandon Huffman and Maros Zeliznak combined to go 12-of-13 from the floor, and both finished with 14 points to lead Jacksonville State to a 78-67 victory over Kennesaw State in on Thursday the quarterfinal round of the ASUN Conference tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
The win means JSU will host Jacksonville on Saturday in the conference semifinals.
The Gamecocks (21-9) came into the game as the county's No. 2-ranked team from the 3-point line, but it was clear early they were going to get the ball inside to the 6-foot-10, 235-pound Huffman and the 6-11, 265-pound Zeliznak.
They helped Jacksonville State, the No. 1 seed from the West Division, outscore Kennesaw State (13-18), the No. 4 seed from the East, 42-18 in the paint and, as a team, shoot 53% for the game.
"We really stuck with it," Jacksonville State coach Ray Parker said. "We stayed with what we wanted to do.
"We got good deep position. Our guards did a good job getting them the ball, and they did a good job of finishing."
There was no bigger sequence than the beginning of the second half. Jacksonville State opened with a 17-7 run, which was highlighted by eight straight points by the big men to push the lead to double digits for the first time at 51-40.
Only once the rest of the way did Kennesaw State get as close as six points. It followed a Jamir Moultrie 3-pointer -- one of his four for 12 points on the night -- to pull the Owls within 51-45.
"Nothing but respect for Jacksonville State," Kennesaw State coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said. "They do a really good job. They really caused us a lot of problems. We couldn't get Demond (Robinson) going to get them out of a rhythm.
"They got two starters. (Huffman and Zeliznak) were 2A and 2B on the scouting report. It just gets hard trying to keep them out of there."
Zeliznak added nine rebounds on the night, with Huffman totaling seven.
In addition to the points, Huffman, Zeliznak and guards Demaree King and Jalen Finch took Kennesaw State point guard Terrell Burden's ability to drive into the paint and find open shooters away.
With everything being limited on the inside, the Owls had to depend on their 3-point shooting to stay in the game. In all, Kennesaw State made 14 3s. Chris Youngblood made five as part of his game-high 20 points, and Kasen Jennings added two more and scored eight.
However, it was not enough to overcome four Gamecocks in double figures and their ability to take advantage of the free-throw line, where they made 22 of 26 attempts.
Kennesaw State ended the season with their highest win total in five years. As of now, the only player who will not be returning as part of next year's squad is reserve guard Isaiah Reddish, and Abdur-Rahim said the offseason will be the most important in recent memory if the team wants to take another big step forward.
"I'm unbelievably proud of our team," he said. "We really moved the needle forward.
"We were picked 11th (in the preseason), and we finished sixth. I think this year gave the guys confidence they didn't have before. The know how to compete. They learned how to win."
When the teams met in January, Jacksonville State won 70-64. Kennesaw State led that matchup 63-60 with 4 minutes to play, and it looked like Thursday's game was prepared to be the same kind of close battle to the end.
The first half featured six ties and 11 lead changes, and neither team led by more than four points.
A pair of Youngblood 3-pointers helped Kennesaw State grab an early 7-6 lead.
Trailing 21-20, Jennings made a jumper, and on the next possession, Spencer Rodgers stole the ball and pulled up at the top of the key for the last of the Owls' six 3-pointers of the opening half.
Stroud's driving bank shot put Kennesaw State up 27-23 -- its largest lead of the game -- with 5:17 to play, but Jacksonville State closed the half on an 11-6 run. Jumpers by Henry and Zeliznak, along with a pair of free throws by Jalen Gibbs, gave the Gamecocks a 29-27 lead.
Kennesaw State answered with a layup by Stroud and free throws by Rodgers, and when Burden made two more from the line moments later, it looked like the Owls may take the lead into the locker room.
However, with 6.2 seconds left, Jacksonville State brought the ball down the floor and Alex Peterson fouled the Gamecocks' Darian Adams shooting a 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left. Adams made all three free throws to put Jacksonville State up 34-33 at the break.
