MARIETTA — Shekinah Rachel’s layup with 29 seconds to play gave Jacksonville the lead, and Da’Nasia Shaw’s free throws with 3 seconds left secured a 55-52 victory over Kennesaw State on Wednesday in the first round of the ASUN Conference tournament.
The game was played on Kennesaw State’s Marietta campus, in the gym previously used by Southern Poly’s basketball teams. Tournament games are also being played inside the KSU Convocation Center, on the university’s main campus.
The victory moved ninth-seeded Jacksonville (4-16) into a matchup with top-seeded Florida Gulf Coast on Thursday.
Eighth-seeded Kennesaw State saw its season come to an end with a 7-12 record.
Jacksonville built a 31-24 lead at the half, and it was enough to overcome Stacie Jones’ game-high and career-high 24 points and nine rebounds for Kennesaw State.
“She was all over the boards today,” Kennesaw State interim head coach Khadija Head said of Jones. “She just came out the gate really showcasing why she was on the ASUN all-freshman team. She is a kid that has been consistent for us throughout the year.”
Jones’ big game almost offset an off game from Amani Johnson. Kennesaw State’s leading scorer, who came in averaging 12.5 points per game, was held to only two points on the afternoon on 1-of-15 shooting.
“I think Jacksonville did a good job of making it tough for Amani,” said Head, who led the Owls for the 2020-21 season as Agnus Berenato recovered from cancer surgery. “But Amani’s a competitor. She was able to get her teammates in scoring positions with eight assists, and that’s why she’s our all-time assist leader.”
Kennesaw State opened the third quarter on a 9-0 run highlighted by shots from Julia Rodriguez, Jones and Bre’Lyn Snipes. It gave the Owls their first lead of the game — 37-36 — since they were up 11-10 in the first quarter.
Rodriguez finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Jacksonville answered with an 8-0 run of its own, getting baskets from Rachel, Deshari Graham, Alexis Pierce and Shaw.
Jah’Che Whitfield, who finished with 10 points and nine rebounds, connected on a jumper to pull Kennesaw State within 46-41 heading to the fourth quarter.
With 4:46 to play, a free throw by Whitfield pulled Kennesaw State within 48-46. The Owls had a chance to tie or take the lead, but a turnover led to a 3-pointer by Pierce pushed the Jacksonville lead to five.
Three straight layups — one from Whitfield and two from Jones — gave Kennesaw State its final lead at 52-51 with 1:18 to play.
Shaw and Makayla Edwards led Jacksonville with 12 points apiece. Graham added 11.
