Short-handed Kennesaw State nearly pulled off an upset win over Jacksonville on Saturday, but the Owls’ last-second 3-point attempt was just off the mark, allowing the Dolphins to escape with a 59-56 victory at Swisher Gymnasium.
The teams split the season series, but with the loss KSU dropped into a tie for fourth in the ASUN East at 6-8 (11-16 overall). It was the Owls third straight loss and seventh in their last nine games. Jacksonville improved to 18-8, 11-4 in league play as it remained undefeated at home this season.
The Owls were playing without starting center Demond Robinson along with reserve forward Nate Springs. Jacksonville took advantage of their absence for a 35-24 advantage on the boards. That included an 11-4 edge in offensive rebounds.
“I’m really proud of our fight and next man up mentality," KSU coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said in a release. "We’re getting better and learning some valuable lessons that we’ll need going into tournament time. There’s nothing to hang our heads about (Saturday). Now we need to get healthy, regroup, and get ready to host a good Stetson team on Wednesday.”
KSU never led in the second half, but it tied the game three times, the last at 48-48 with 9:28 on the clock. Three free throws put Jacksonville back up 51-48 with just over seven to play. The Owls had several chances to either tie or take the lead but they couldn’t find a go-ahead basket. Down five with 2 minutes to play, the Owls scored the next four points, the second basket with 10 seconds left to close within 57-56. Jacksonville's Kevion Nolan, who led the Dolphis with 18 points, made two free throws on the other end, and Burden would drive down the court before taking a shot that almost banked in, but after hitting the rim twice the ball it fell off as the game went final.
Chris Youngblood led KSU with 13 points, Spencer Rodgers had nine points, and Burden, Alex Peterson and Brandon Stroud all finished with eight.
Bryce Workman finished with 15 points for the Dolphins.
