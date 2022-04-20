Apr 15, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Detroit Tigers players wear the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day before a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
The Atlanta Braves will be hosting their second homestand of the year, welcoming the Miami Marlins and Chicago Cubs for a pair of three-game series beginning Monday.
There will be many activities and giveaways throughout the stretch, including the celebration of Jackie Robinson Day.
On Friday, the Braves will celebrate Robinson, the former Brooklyn Dodgers’ infielder who broke the color barrier in 1947, by giving out a figuring of Robinson sliding for the first 15,000 fans.
On Saturday, the Braves will present a championship ring to 2021 World Series MVP Jorge Soler, who signed with the Marlins as a free agent during the offseason.
On Sunday, the Braves will be giving away commemorative goggles, like those worn by The Freeze, for the first 3,000 children ages 14 and under. Fans can also arrive early to get autographs from and attend a Q&A session with former Braves Bob Horner and Terry Harper at the Georgia Power Pavillon.
After the game, children ages 14 and under will be allowed to run the bases.
Friday’s game starts at 7:20 p.m. and will be on Bally Sports South, while Saturday and Sunday’s games will start at 7:20 p.m. and 1:35 p.m., respectively, on Bally Sports Southeast.
On Tuesday, the first 15,000 fans will receive a Greg Maddux “Cy Young” bobblehead. The Wednesday and Thursday games will not have any special events.
All three games against the Cubs will start at 7:20 p.m. The first and thirdg ames will be on Bally Sports Southeast, while Wednesday’s game will be on Bally Sports South.
