Former McEachern and current Auburn standout Isaac Okoro will make himself available for the NBA Draft.
Coach Bruce Pearl announced his 6-foot-6 wing player would declare during a media teleconference on Friday.
During his freshman season, Okoro quickly became the leader of the Tigers. He was Auburn's best defender, averaged 12.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and two assists per game, which earned him a bevy of All-SEC honors including being named to the SEC All-Defense, SEC All-Freshman and second-team All-SEC teams.
While Okoro, if he gets the information he is expecting, will make himself eligible for the draft, he has not hired an agent, which gives him the option to return to Auburn next season. Currently, the deadline to withdraw from the draft is set for May 29, but because of the current coronavirus pandemic, that date is expected to change.
Okoro, who helped lead McEachern to last year's Class AAAAAAA state championship and a 32-0 record, was a four-star recruit when he came to Auburn and ranked as the nation’s No. 36 overall player in the 2019 class, but Pearl said as the season went on, it became obvious to him that Okoro would likely become the Tigers first one-and-done player in program history.
“If the information comes back and it confirms the information we have right now, that he is going to indeed be a lottery pick, then he needs to stay in the draft,” Pearl told AL.com. “But right now I know he’s going to make himself eligible but the decisions about the future are all still pending.”
ESPN's Jonathan Givony had Okoro projected as the No. 3 pick in February in his mock draft.
Pearl said that he discussed the NBA during Okoro's recruitment, but neither expected him to make as big a jump as he did during his first year in college.
“I think specific to Isaac Okoro one of the great joys of coaching him this year and recruiting him, is he just wanted to go to a place he can get better and have the opportunity to be put in a position to be successful and try to compete for championships," Pearl said. "He’s lost six basketball games in two years. He didn’t lose at McEachern High School and he was 25-6 in his first year at Auburn. So we talked about the NBA during the recruiting process.
“I think most people, most experts would have probably through it was going to take a couple years where he’d be in a position to be ready or in a position to be drafted, but we didn’t spend a lot of time talking about it because that’s just not who he is. As a result, he played the game for joy, he played it to win championships, he played it to get better.”
