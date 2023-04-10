CUMBERLAND -- Every club deals with injuries over the course of 162 games.
The Atlanta Braves already find themselves faced with a growing list of walking wounded through the first two weeks of the season. Unfortunately, they just so happen to be key players, in fact a half a dozen important contributors to the Braves’ optimal 26-man roster.
Over the first 10 games, ace starter Max Fried, center fielder Michael Harris II, reliever Collin McHugh, and catcher Travis d’Arnaud all landed on the injured list. Before the season started the Braves knew they would be without the services of 20-game winner Kyle Wright and closer Raisel Iglesias, it was an immediate test of their depth.
With Fried and then McHugh, who is dealing with shoulder inflammation, joining them by the end of the opening road trip, it became apparent that the pitching staff would be strenuously tested in April.
Back when spring training began, manager Brian Snitker was quick to point out that the Braves used 11 different starters and 29 total pitchers to get through 2022. He knew then what Atlanta has come to find out again in the early going – good teams need quality depth.
With Wright scheduled to return in the second game of the three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds, the Braves will receive a much-needed boost to a starting five that has been forced to rely on a pair of rookies and recent call-up Bryce Elder to cover innings.
The next, and perhaps biggest, step will be getting Fried back from the hamstring injury that truncated his Opening Day start in Washington.
“It’s headed in the right direction.” Snitker said of Fried’s progress over the weekend. “He feels good about where he is, and I don’t think there’s anything lingering. I think it’s just checking boxes and making sure that he’s ready to go and this will be the last setback that he has this year. That’s the biggest thing.”
Fried has continued to throw and will test the hamstring by ramping up activities and running this week. If all goes well, he could rejoin the Braves staff in time for the series against the Padres in San Diego at the beginning of next week.
As for Harris, he hurt his back slamming into the wall to make a highlight reel catch in the series finale up in St. Louis, then tweaked it on a slide during a stolen base attempt on Thursday. Given that he would be unavailable for at least a few days, the club went ahead and placed him on the 10-day IL in order to give his lower back strain time to rest and heal.
“I don’t think it’s that serious, but you don’t want to try to play through and then it becomes something worse, so I guess just taking these days off would be best,” said Harris.
The injury to d’Arnaud may be the most troubling. He was placed on the 7-day concussion IL after a home plate collision with San Diego’s Rougned Odor on Saturday. Snitker said the club is hopeful those symptoms will clear up and they’ll have d’Arnaud back as soon as he’s eligible to return.
Though none of the maladies the Braves are dealing with are considered major, it’s still hard to ignore the cumulative effect such losses could have in the standings should they linger beyond April.
