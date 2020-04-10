After going 11-15 during the 2018-19 season, Kell girls basketball coach Tony Ingle, Jr. knew this season was going to be different.
An influx of young talent boosted the roster. While not quite the Michigan “Fab 5” of Jimmy King, Jalen Rose, Chris Webber, Ray Jackson and Juwan Howard, the additons of freshmen Crystal Henderson, Jada Green, Jamiah Gregory, along with sophomore Amaya Moss created a solid nucleus. The group led Kell to a 32-1 record and an appearance in the Class AAAAA state championship game.
“I thought before the season started we could contend for a state championship,” Ingle said. “It just came from a belief and faith in one another.”
For his efforts in molding the young group into a battle-tested squad, Ingle is the Marietta Daily Journal Girls All-County Coach of the Year.
Of the 32 victories, 26 of them came by double digits, but the team also went 5-1 in games decided by six or fewer points.
Ingle said one of the sweetest memories of the season came in the Reigon 7AAAAA tournament final at Carrollton against the host team. After leading by nine at the half, Kell saw its lead slowly evaporate, but the Lady Longhorns managed to win by one, 44-43.
“That is one game that sticks out,” Ingle said. “It was the way they kept their composure in a tough environment.”
The hardnosed play continued into the playoffs. After not having a team advance past the second round in program history before this season, the young squad had a 10-point victory over Jones County in the state quarterfinals, a five-point win over Eagles Landing in the semis, and was one possession away from beating a then three-time defending state champion Buford.
Ingle said it was a true team effort by a group of players who continually kept their eye on the prize.
“Almost nightly they did something special,” he said. “Our region is deep and very talented, and we had some close games early. Winning at North Cobb was a big deal.
“All year we did a good job of staying focused. There were a few times during the season where we had to have a heart-to-heart talk, but they came together as a family. At no time were they worried about individual honors.”
Ingle said with the current coronavirus pandemic, the team really hasn’t had a chance to get back together and discuss what lies ahead, but he expects the fact his squad came so close to a title, they will return ready to take that last step.
“They were hungry last year,” he said. “I think the’ll be hungrier this year. They have to get ready to play for another state championship.”
