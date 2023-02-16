KENNESAW — McEachern got its quest for a region championship off to a strong start with a 84-56 victory over Marietta in the semifinals of the Region 3AAAAAAA basketball tournament at Harrison on Wednesday.
The Indians will play Hillgrove in the championship game, while Marietta takes on Harrison in the third-place contest on Friday.
McEachern was boosted by a strong first quarter in which it outscored Marietta 21-12 and it continued to gradually build its lead the rest of the way.
Rutgers commitment Ace Bailey led the way for McEachern (20-6) with 31 points, while Moses Hipps contributed 14 points for the Indians.
Jack Bourgeois scored 15 points on five 3-pointers, while Jaiden Mann added 13 points for Marietta (5-22).
McEachern scored the first six points, but Marietta scored seven unanswered to take a 7-6 lead with 3:38 remaining in the first quarter.
The Indians bounced back with a 10-0 run, scoring eight of those points on transition layups and Bailey getting six, for a 16-7 advantage. They would go on to lead 21-12 at the end of the first quarter.
McEachern maintained its advantage throughout the second quarter, with the help of three 3-pointers, and led 42-28 at halftime.
The Indians kept its double-digit lead through the entire third quarter and led 65-46 at the end of the period.
McEachern got the fourth quarter off to a strong start when Christian Curl stole the ball and fed it to Hipps, who connected on a 3-pointer to increase the lead to 68-46 with 7:05 remaining in the game.
After Hayden Umoren scored on a layup to help Marietta cut its deficit to 68-48, McEachern went on a 9-0 run, with Bailey contributing four points, to stretch its lead to 77-48 with 4:34 left.
