Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, Georgia head coach Vince Dooley after the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship against Alabama at Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis, Ind., on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
KRT SPORTS STORY SLUGGED: GEORGIA-KENTUCKY KRT PHOTOGRAPH BY JASON VORHEES/MACON TELEGRAPH (November 22) ATHENS, GA -- Georgia athletic director Vince Dooley walks down to the field through the stands during the fourth quarter of the Bulldogs game against Kentucky in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, November 22, 2003. Today is Dooley's last Georgia home football game as athletic director. (nk) 2003
09-03-15 --KSU vs ETSU FOOTBALL 01-- KSU President Dr. Dan Papp, center, congratulates Athletic Director Vaughn Williams as KSU supporter and Georgia COaching Legand Vince Dooley looks on THursday evening as the Owls clobbered the ETSU Buccaneers in the 2015 season opener in Johnson City Tennessee. Staff-Kelly J. Huff
09-15-10 --ksu football announcement 09-- Kennesaw State University President Daniel Papp, left, and KSU Football Exploratory Committee Chairman Vince Dooley announced the approval by the committee to pursue a future football program for the university on Wednesday morning. STAFF/LAURA MOON.
09-15-10 --ksu football announcement 01-- Kennesaw State University President Daniel Papp, right, accepts the football handoff from former University of Georgia football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley after receiving Dooley's recommendation to proceed with the university's football program on Wednesday morning. Dooley was named chairman of the 33-member KSU Football Exploratory Committee last December. STAFF/LAURA MOON.
03-26-13 --ksu bohannon 04-- From left, Kennesaw State University President Dr. Daniel Papp, new head football coach Brian Bohannon, athletic director Vaughn Williams and football exploratory committee chairman Vince Dooley stand proudly after Tuesday morning's press conference announcing Bohannon's arrival to KSU's football program. STAFF/LAURA MOON.
Former Georgia head coach Vince Dooley, Hairy Dawg before the Bulldogs’ game against South Carolina in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Tony Walsh
Tony Walsh
JASON VORHEES
Nearly 300 attendees — senators, judges, school board members and others — celebrated Vince Dooley's accomplishments in 2019 at the Vinings Bank in Smyrna.
Staff // Thomas Hartwell
Staff // Thomas Hartwell
Legendary Georgia football coach Vince Dooley has died, the school announced. He was 90.
Dooley coached the Bulldogs from 1964-88, winning 201 games, six SEC championships and the 1980 national championship. He was also the school’s athletics director from 1979-2004.
A Mobile native, Dooley played quarterback at Auburn in the early 1950s. After serving in the Marine Corps, he served as an assistant at his alma mater under Ralph “Shug” Jordan from 1956-63 until he was hired at Georgia in 1964.
Dooley missed his regular book signing on the Georgia campus prior to the Oct. 8 home game vs. Auburn while he was hospitalized with COVID and pneumonia. He returned home shortly thereafter and made his scheduled appearance at the UGA Bookstore for the Oct. 15 homecoming game vs. Vanderbilt.
Here is the complete text of Georgia’s announcement:
“Legendary former University of Georgia football coach and director of athletics Vince Dooley died peacefully at his home in the presence of his wife and their four children Friday afternoon at the age of 90. A member of the College Football Hall of Fame, as well as the Georgia and Alabama Sports Halls of Fame, Dooley is Georgia’s winningest football coach with 201 victories, six SEC titles and the 1980 national championship in his 25 years leading the Bulldogs (1964-88). He was also the recipient of numerous awards for his service as director of athletics over a 25 year tenure (1979-2004).”
