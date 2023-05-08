Cobb County State Track and Field Qualifiers The top eight finishers in the running events and the top nine in the field events earned a spot at this weeks track and field state championships. Class AAAAAAA Campbell Boys Place, Name, event, result 1. Justin Walker long jump 23-8 3. 4x200 relay 1:27.47 7. 4x800 relay 8:18.51 7. Aveion Hayes 200 22.01 8. Aveion Hayes 400 49.93 8. Jackson Crowder high jump 6-0 Campbell Girls Place, Name, event, result 2. 4x800 relay 10:07.02 2. Maleah Tidwell long jump 18-4 2. Maleah Tidwell triple jump 37-3.75 3. Sydney Nettles 400 56.74 7. Maleah Tidwell 100 12.0 7. Lilla Kate Tucker 800 2:22.61 8. Savanna Hester 400 58.98 8. 4x400 relay 4:08.11 Harrison Boys Place, Name, event, result 4. Grayson Swingley 800 1:58.90 4. Clint Huggins 1,600 4:24.32 4. Sterling Sellier 3,200 9:45.21 5. Bryce Brownlee 800 1:59.99 5. 4x800 relay 8:12.07 6. Brady Kluse triple jump 44-2.5 6. Chapman Ruddell pole vault 12-6 8. Clint Huggins 3,200 9:57.67 Harrison Girls Place, Name, event, result 1. Bella Hilleary pole vault 10-0 2. Samantha McGarity 800 2:18.73 5. Lidia Longo 800 2:22.16 5. Zoe Ziglor 100 hurdles 14.33 5. 4x800 relay 10:11.46 8. Kate Curtis 800 2:22.76 Hillgrove Boys Place, Name, event, result 3. Brian Townsend 110 hurdles 14.84 3. 4x100 relay 41.70 4. Ifeanyichukwu Ezegbo 100 10.61 5. Jonathan Owusu 200 21,87 5. Vincent Patterson 300 hurdles 40.87 5. Ifeanyichukwu Ezegbo high jump 6-2 5. Seth Thomas triple jump 44-3.25 6. Vincent Patterson 110 hurdles 15.04 6. 4x200 relay 1:27.68 6. 4x800 relay 8:18.07 7. Connor Migliore 1,600 4:27.37 8. Elijah Watson shot put 45-0 Hillgrove Girls Place, Name, event, result 1. Ryan Davis 100 11.48 2. Ryan Davis 200 23.68 3. Amare Garrett 200 24.52 4. Amare Garrett 100 11.79 5. 4x200 relay 1:44.32 6. Christia Joseph 100 11.94 6. Gabriela Osornio 3,200 11:43.19 6. Morgan Gordon long jump 17-6 7. Christia Joseph 200 25.11 7. 4x800 relay 10:18.95 Kennesaw Mountain Boys Place, Name, event, result 1. Korbin Brown high jump 6-2 2. Korbin Brown long jump 23-4.5 5. Brandon Dodd long jump 22-7 Kennesaw Mountain Girls Place, Name, event, result 5. Sasha Alkhovik pole vault 10-0 6. Cassidy Woodham pole vault 10-0 6. Jessica Jenkins shot put 36-4 7. Shaniah McDaniel 100 15.02 7. 4x200 relay 1:44.68 8. Ava Thai pole vault 9-0 Marietta Boys Place, Name, event, result 1. 4x200 relay 1:26.63 2. Max Herman discus 152-0 3. Jared Fortenberry 3,200 9:40.77 3. 4x800 relay 8:11.34 4. Max Hermon shot put 50-8.75 5. Jared Fortenberry 1,600 4:25.59 5. 4x100 relay 42.19 6. Devin Clark 400 49.74 6. Will Frederick long jump 22-2 7. Isaiah Sanders long jump 21-10 7. 4x400 relay 3:25.13 8. Devin Clark 200 22.17 8. Will Frederick pole vault 12-6 Marietta Girls Place, Name, event, result 1. Mary Nesmith 1,600 5:18.01 1. Mary Nesmith 3,200 11:18.47 1. 4x800 relay 9:53.47 2. Danielle Isom 400 56.37 2. Maddie Jones 3,200 11:19.58 3. Mary Nesmith 800 2:19.78 3. Akhaila Makenna 300 hurdles 45.06 3. 4x200 relay 1:42.00 4. Nora Hart 3,200 11:30.11 4. 4x400 relay 4:00.47 4. Alayna Abrams shot put 38-5 5. Nora Hart 1,600 5:24.34 6. Alayna Abrams discus 112-0 7. Kristal McQueen 1,600 5:25.66 7. Akhaila Makenna long jump 17-4.5 7. Maggie Carter pole vault 9-6 9. Kennedy Colbert triple jump 35-2 McEachern Boys Place, Name, event, result 2. Daniel James 110 hurdles 14.70 3. Jalen Hilliard high jump 6-2 3. Nnadozie Anyirimba triple jump 44-10 4. Savion West 200 21.86 5. Daniel James 300 hurdles 40.38 6. Savion West 100 10.71 7. 4x100 relay 42.33 8. 4x200 relay 1:27.77 McEachern Girls Place, Name, event, result 4. 4x100 relay 48.78 4. 4x200 relay 1:43.06 5. 4x400 relay 4:00.77 5. Kiyah Boyd 300 hurdles 45.15 6. Yasmine Williams 400 58.55 6. Diaman Lee 100 hurdles 14.88 6. Diaman Lee high jump 5-0 7. Haleigh Cephus discus 110-2 7. Haleigh Cephus shot put 35-8 9. JoElle Ross discus 100-10 North Cobb Boys Place, Name, event, result 1. Shea Thiewes pole vault 12-6 9. Zion Renfurm high jump 6-0 9. Antonio Robinson pole vault 12-0 North Cobb Girls Place, Name, event, result 1. Jasmine Robinson 300 hurdles 44.28 2. Kiera Beaumont 100 11.58 2. Kiera Beaumont 200 24.49 4. Jasmine Robinson 100 hurdles 14.31 4. Jasmine Robinson long jump 18-2.5 5. 4x100 relay 48.86 Osborne Boys Place, Name, event, result 1. Josh Horton triple jump 47-1 3. Josh Horton long jump 23-1 Osborne Girls Place, Name, event, result 3. Zoie Johnson shot put 39-5 4. Zoie Johnson discus 125-8 Pebblebrook Boys Place, Name, event, result 1. Dwight Phillips 100 10.32 2. 4x100 relay 40.95 7. 4x200 relay 1:27.71 8. Keyawn Spencer 10.79 Walton Boys Place, Name, event, result 1. Connor McLain pole vault 12-6 1. Connor Hopkins pole vault 12-6 2. Joseph Minecci 1,600 4:22.68 2. Joseph Minecci 3.200 9:39.05 2. Femi Stuart triple jump 45-10.5 3. Omer Inan discus 150-7 5. Lota Ugokwe shot put 48-8.25 6. Felipe Ferreira Reis discus 141-5 7. Omer Inan shot put 46-1.25 8. 4x800 relay 8:18.70 8. Femi Stuart long jump 21-7 Walton Girls Place, Name, event, result 2. Ella Bailey 1,600 5:20.75 3. Ella Bailey 3,200 11:23.52 4. Morgan Pruitt 400 57.22 4. Daniela Delgado 1,600 5:23.80 4. 4x800 relay 10:11.44 5. Morgan Pruitt 200 24.92 5. Daniela Delgado 11:42.69 6. Mallory Old 1,600 5:25.26 6. 4x400 relay 4:01.74 8. Morgan Pruitt 100 12.04 Wheeler Boys Place, Name, event, result 5. 4x400 relay 3:24.95 7. Tre’Vaughn Calhoun 400 49.81 Class AAAAAA Allatoona Boys Place, Name, event, result 1. Tahir Hines discus 169-7 1. Tahir Hines shot put 54-7 4. Michael Chatman discus 147-5 6. 4x400 relay 3:25.98 6. Tyler Cash pole vault 13-6 Allatoona Girls Place, Name, event, result 7. 4x100 relay 49.65 7. Zaria Bonafede triple jump 36-2.5 8. Lindsey Magaw 9-6 8. Ashlyn Turner 100 12.46 Lassiter Boys Place, Name, event, result 3. Youssef Ashour 800 1:56.23 6. Ryan Grachen pole vault 13-6 8. 4x200 relay 1:29.79 Lassiter Girls Place, Name, event, result 4. Grace Whalen 100 hurdles 15.22 6. Grace Whalen 300 hurdles 46.80 Pope Boys Place, Name, event, result 2. 4x800 relay 8:06.50 4. Carter Spohn 1,600 4:21.51 5. Dermot Maloney 3,200 9:45.50 6. Benny Brenneman 3.200 9:45.83 6. Chandler McDade 110 hurdles 15.31 7. Kristopher Hayes 200 21.90 8. 4x100 relay 43.31 8. Dermot Maloney 1,600 4:22.47 Pope Girls Place, Name, event, result 1. Julia Acker pole vault 10-0 2. Gabby Key long jump 18-10 5. 4x200 relay 1:44.29 6. 4x100 relay 49.47 South Cobb Girls Place, Name, event, result 1. Oluwatosin Awoleye 800 2:09.06 1. 4x400 relay 3:56.83 2. Yasmine Martin 400 55.78 7. Camryn Odom 100 12.40 Sprayberry Boys Place, Name, event, result 8. Mehkai Williams 200 22.04 8. Jason Pitts Jr. long jump 20-11.75 Sprayberry Girls Place, Name, event, result 8. 4x100 relay 49.76 Class AAAAA Kell Boys Place, Name, event, result 2. Marqavious Saboor triple jump 46-1 2. Josh Barker shot put 52-3.25 3. Davion Hampton long jump 22-5 4. Jacob Salters high jump 6-0 6. Ivery Stephens triple jump 44-0 7. Ryan Barrett triple jump 43.7 8. Josh Barker discus 132-9 8. Marqavious Saboor high jump 21-0.5 Class AA Mount Paran Christian Boys Place, Name, event, result 2. Shipley Smith 3,200 10:45.70 4. Shipley Smith 1,600 4:52.19 5. Hank Stevens 110 hurdles 16.02 5. Micah Mumford 300 hurdles 41.82 5. Hank Stevens high jump 5-8 5. 4x200 relay 7. Caleb Brown pole vault 9-0 8. 4x100 relay Mount Paran Christian Girls Place, Name, event, result 3. Kennedy Deese high jump 4-08 4. 4x200 relay 1:45.37 5. Ella Grace Lacivita 400 1.00.2 6. Brianna Jones 100 12.75 6. 4x100 relay 50.13 North Cobb Christian Boys Place, Name, event, result 2. Halle Carden high jump 4-08 4. Gabe Fortson shot put 47-7.75 5. Kennedy Gregg 800 2:03.56 6. Michael Perry 1,600 4.53.69 8. Charlie Swanson pole vault 9-0 North Cobb Christian Girls Place, Name, event, result 4. 4x800 11:16.65 5. Kristanna Garner 3,200 13:13.87 7. Kristanna Garner 1,600 6:00.44 Walker Boys Place, Name, event, result 4. Jackson Evans long jump 21-5.5 Walker Girls Place, Name, event, result 2. Channing Arnold long jump 16-09.25 2. Semira Chennault triple jump 35-10.75 2. Aurora Parlotto, pole vault 8-6 3. Channing Arnold 400 59.96 6. Semira Chennault long jump 16-01.5 Class A Division I Whitefield Academy Place, Name, event, result 2. Braden Vanderpool pole vault 15-6 4. Andrew Rothwell 3, 200 10.06:05 6. 4x200 relay 1:33.06 6. 4x800 relay 8:43.25 7. Ian Geffrard shot put 42-5 7. 4x100 relay 44.65 8. Andrew Rothwell 1,600 4:43.28 Whitefield Academy Girls Place, Name, event, result 2. 4x100 relay 51.44 3. Kayden Bentley high jump 4-8 3. Joelle Walker 200 26.72 4. Elise Duncanson 100 12.78 4. Elise Duncanson 200 26.89 5. Emory McKeeby 400 1:03.56 6. 4x200 relay 1:51.72 6. 4x800 relay 11:06.66 7. 4x400 relay 4:30.04 8. Leighton Chally 800 2:38.35 Class AAAAAAA Campbell Boys 1. Justin Walker long jump 23-8 3. 4x200 relay 1:27.47 7. 4x800 relay 8:18.51 7. Aveion Hayes 200 22.01 8. Aveion Hayes 400 49.93 8. Jackson Crowder high jump 6-0 Campbell Girls 2. 4x800 relay 10:07.02 2. Maleah Tidwell long jump 18-4 2. Maleah Tidwell triple jump 37-3.75 3. Sydney Nettles 400 56.74 7. Maleah Tidwell 100 12.0 7. Lilla Kate Tucker 800 2:22.61 8. Savanna Hester 400 58.98 8. 4x400 relay 4:08.11 Harrison Boys 4. Grayson Swingley 800 1:58.90 4. Clint Huggins 1,600 4:24.32 4. Sterling Sellier 3,200 9:45.21 5. Bryce Brownlee 800 1:59.99 5. 4x800 relay 8:12.07 6. Brady Kluse triple jump 44-2.5 6. Chapman Ruddell pole vault 12-6 8. Clint Huggins 3,200 9:57.67 Harrison Girls 1. Bella Hilleary pole vault 10-0 2. Samantha McGarity 800 2:18.73 5. Lidia Longo 800 2:22.16 5. Zoe Ziglor 100 hurdles 14.33 5. 4x800 relay 10:11.46 8. Kate Curtis 800 2:22.76 Hillgrove Boys 3. Brian Townsend 110 hurdles 14.84 3. 4x100 relay 41.70 4. Ifeanyichukwu Ezegbo 100 10.61 5. Jonathan Owusu 200 21,87 5. Vincent Patterson 300 hurdles 40.87 5. Ifeanyichukwu Ezegbo high jump 6-2 5. Seth Thomas triple jump 44-3.25 6. Vincent Patterson 110 hurdles 15.04 6. 4x200 relay 1:27.68 6. 4x800 relay 8:18.07 7. Connor Migliore 1,600 4:27.37 8. Elijah Watson shot put 45-0 Hillgrove Girls 1. Ryan Davis 100 11.48 2. Ryan Davis 200 23.68 3. Amare Garrett 200 24.52 4. Amare Garrett 100 11.79 5. 4x200 relay 1:44.32 6. Christia Joseph 100 11.94 6. Gabriela Osornio 3,200 11:43.19 6. Morgan Gordon long jump 17-6 7. Christia Joseph 200 25.11 7. 4x800 relay 10:18.95 Kennesaw Mountain Boys 1. Korbin Brown high jump 6-2 2. Korbin Brown long jump 23-4.5 5. Brandon Dodd long jump 22-7 Kennesaw Mountain Girls 5. Sasha Alkhovik pole vault 10-0 6. Cassidy Woodham pole vault 10-0 6. Jessica Jenkins shot put 36-4 7. Shaniah McDaniel 100 15.02 7. 4x200 relay 1:44.68 8. Ava Thai pole vault 9-0 Marietta Boys 1. 4x200 relay 1:26.63 2. Max Herman discus 152-0 3. Jared Fortenberry 3,200 9:40.77 3. 4x800 relay 8:11.34 4. Max Hermaon shot put 50-8.75 5. Jared Fortenberry 1,600 4:25.59 5. 4x100 relay 42.19 6. Devin Clark 400 49.74 6. Will Frederick long jump 22-2 7. Isaiah Sanders long jump 21-10 7. 4x400 relay 3:25.13 8. Devin Clark 200 22.17 8. Will Frederick pole vault 12-6 Marietta Girls 1. Mary Nesmith 1,600 5:18.01 1. Mary Nesmith 3,200 11:18.47 1. 4x800 relay 9:53.47 2. Danielle Isom 400 56.37 2. Maddie Jones 3,200 11:19.58 3. Mary Nesmith 800 2:19.78 3. Akhaila Makenna 300 hurdles 45.06 3. 4x200 relay 1:42.00 4. Nora Hart 3,200 11:30.11 4. 4x400 relay 4:00.47 4. Alayna Abrams shot put 38-5 5. Nora Hart 1,600 5:24.34 6. Alayna Abrams discus 112-0 7. Kristal McQueen 1,600 5:25.66 7. Akhaila Makenna long jump 17-4.5 7. Maggie Carter pole vault 9-6 9. Kennedy Colbert triple jump 35-2 McEachern Boys 2. Daniel James 110 hurdles 14.70 3. Jalen Hilliard high jump 6-2 3. Nnadozie Anyirimba triple jump 44-10 4. Savion West 200 21.86 5. Daniel James 300 hurdles 40.38 6. Savion West 100 10.71 7. 4x100 relay 42.33 8. 4x200 relay 1:27.77 McEachern Girls 4. 4x100 relay 48.78 4. 4x200 relay 1:43.06 5. 4x400 relay 4:00.77 5. Kiyah Boyd 300 hurdles 45.15 6. Yasmine Williams 400 58.55 6. Diaman Lee 100 hurdles 14.88 6. Diaman Lee high jump 5-0 7. Haleigh Cephus discus 110-2 7. Haleigh Cephus shot put 35-8 9. JoElle Ross discus 100-10 North Cobb Boys 1. Shea Thiewes pole vault 12-6 9. Zion Renfurm high jump 6-0 9. Antonio Robinson pole vault 12-0 North Cobb Girls 1. Jasmine Robinson 300 hurdles 44.28 2. Kiera Beaumont 100 11.58 2. Kiera Beaumont 200 24.49 4. Jasmine Robinson 100 hurdles 14.31 4. Jasmine Robinson long jump 18-2.5 5. 4x100 relay 48.86 Osborne Boys 1. Josh Horton triple jump 47-1 3. Josh Horton long jump 23-1 Osborne Girls 3. Zoie Johnson shot put 39-5 4. Zoie Johnson discus 125-8 Pebblebrook Boys 1. Dwight Phillips 100 10.32 2. 4x100 relay 40.95 7. 4x200 relay 1:27.71 8. Keyawn Spencer 10.79 Walton Boys 1. Connor McLain pole vault 12-6 1. Connor Hopkins pole vault 12-6 2. Joseph Minecci 1,600 4:22.68 2. Joseph Minecci 3.200 9:39.05 2. Femi Stuart triple jump 45-10.5 3. Omer Inan discus 150-7 5. Lota Ugokwe shot put 48-8.25 6. Felipe Ferreira Reis discus 141-5 7. Omer Inan shot put 46-1.25 8. 4x800 relay 8:18.70 8. Femi Stuart long jump 21-7 Walton Girls 2. Ella Bailey 1,600 5:20.75 3. Ella Bailey 3,200 11:23.52 4. Morgan Pruitt 400 57.22 4. Daniela Delgado 1,600 5:23.80 4. 4x800 relay 10:11.44 5. Morgan Pruitt 200 24.92 5. Daniela Delgado 11:42.69 6. Mallory Old 1,600 5:25.26 6. 4x400 relay 4:01.74 8. Morgan Pruitt 100 12.04 Wheeler Boys 5. 4x400 relay 3:24.95 7. Tre’Vaughn Calhoun 400 49.81 Class AAAAAA Allatoona Boys 1. Tahir Hines discus 169-7 1. Tahir Hines shot put 54-7 4. Michael Chatman discus 147-5 6. 4x400 relay 3:25.98 6. Tyler Cash pole vault 13-6 Allatoona Girls 7. 4x100 relay 49.65 7. Zaria Bonafede triple jump 36-2.5 8. Lindsey Magaw 9-6 8. Ashlyn Turner 100 12.46 Lassiter Boys 3. Youssef Ashour 800 1:56.23 6. Ryan Grachen pole vault 13-6 8. 4x200 relay 1:29.79 Lassiter Girls 4. Grace Whalen 100 hurdles 15.22 6. Grace Whalen 300 hurdles 46.80 Pope Boys 2. 4x800 relay 8:06.50 4. Carter Spohn 1,600 4:21.51 5. Dermot Maloney 3,200 9:45.50 6. Benny Brenneman 3.200 9:45.83 6. Chandler McDade 110 hurdles 15.31 7. Kristopher Hayes 200 21.90 8. 4x100 relay 43.31 8. Dermot Maloney 1,600 4:22.47 Pope Girls 1. Julia Acker pole vault 10-0 2. Gabby Key long jump 18-10 5. 4x200 relay 1:44.29 6. 4x100 relay 49.47 South Cobb Girls 1. Oluwatosin Awoleye 800 2:09.06 1. 4x400 relay 3:56.83 2. Yasmine Martin 400 55.78 7. Camryn Odom 100 12.40 Sprayberry Boys 8. Mehkai Williams 200 22.04 8. Jason Pitts Jr. long jump 20-11.75 Sprayberry Girls 8. 4x100 relay 49.76 Class AAAAA Kell Boys 2. Marqavious Saboor triple jump 46-1 2. Josh Barker shot put 52-3.25 3. Davion Hampton long jump 22-5 4. Jacob Salters high jump 6-0 6. Ivery Stephens triple jump 44-0 7. Ryan Barrett triple jump 43.7 8. Josh Barker discus 132-9 8. Marqavious Saboor high jump 21-0.5 Class AA Mount Paran Christian Boys 2. Shipley Smith 3,200 10:45.70 4. Shipley Smith 1,600 4:52.19 5. Hank Stevens 110 hurdles 16.02 5. Micah Mumford 300 hurdles 41.82 5. Hank Stevens high jump 5-8 5. 4x200 relay 7. Caleb Brown pole vault 9-0 8. 4x100 relay Mount Paran Christian Girls 3. Kennedy Deese high jump 4-08 4. 4x200 relay 1:45.37 5. Ella Grace Lacivita 400 1.00.2 6. Brianna Jones 100 12.75 6. 4x100 relay 50.13 North Cobb Christian 2. Halle Carden high jump 4-08 4. Gabe Fortson shot put 47-7.75 5. Kennedy Gregg 800 2:03.56 6. Michael Perry 1,600 4.53.69 8. Charlie Swanson pole vault 9-0 North Cobb Christian Girls 4. 4x800 11:16.65 5. Kristanna Garner 3,200 13:13.87 7. Kristanna Garner 1,600 6:00.44 Walker Boys 4. Jackson Evans long jump 21-5.5 Walker Girls 2. Channing Arnold long jump 16-09.25 2. Semira Chennault triple jump 35-10.75 2. Aurora Parlotto, pole vault 8-6 3. Channing Arnold 400 59.96 6. Semira Chennault long jump 16-01.5 Class A Division I Whitefield Academy 2. Braden Vanderpool pole vault 15-6 4. Andrew Rothwell 3, 200 10.06:05 6. 4x200 relay 1:33.06 6. 4x800 relay 8:43.25 7. Ian Geffrard shot put 42-5 7. 4x100 relay 44.65 8. Andrew Rothwell 1,600 4:43.28 Whitefield Academy Girls 2. 4x100 relay 51.44 3. Kayden Bentley high jump 4-8 3. Joelle Walker 200 26.72 4. Elise Duncanson 100 12.78 4. Elise Duncanson 200 26.89 5. Emory McKeeby 400 1:03.56 6. 4x200 relay 1:51.72 6. 4x800 relay 11:06.66 7. 4x400 relay 4:30.04 8. Leighton Chally800 2:38.35
Cobb County had 229 athletes or relay teams earn state berths from their respective sectional track and field meets this past weekend.
Three athletes claimed two individual sectional titles. On the girls side, Hillgrove’s Ryan Davis won the 100 and 200-meter dashes with times of 11.48 and 23.68 seconds, respectively, while Marietta’s Mary Nesmith claimed victories in the 1,600 and 3,200-meters in their Class AAAAAAA sectional. She ran a time of 5:18.01 in the 1,600 and 11:18.47 in the 3,200.
Marietta qualified 17 athletes in 13 events as it is in search of its first girls state title since 2018. Hillgrove, Walton and Whitefield Academy will each send athletes in 10 events.
The boys athletes were led by Allatoona’s Tahir Hines won the discus and the shot put in the Class AAAAAA sectional with throws of 169-7 and 54-7, respectively.
Marietta qualified in 13 events, Hillgrove 12 and Walton 11.
This years state meets are once again broken up over several locations Thursday through Saturday. Field events will be held on Day 1, preliminaries of the sprints and hurdles, along with the distance running finals will be held on Day 2, with the finals of the sprints and hurdles on Day 3.
The Class AA and Class AAAAAAA meets will be held at McEachern. Class AAAAAA and Class A Division I will be competed at Barron Stadium in Rome, and the Class AAAAA meet will be at Kinnett Stadium in Columbus.
Other individual winners this weekend in the girls Class AAAAAAA sectional included Harrison’s Bella Hilleary in the pole vault with a vault of 10-0. North Cobb’s Jasmine Robinson claimed the 300 hurdles in a time of 44.28. In Class AAAAAA, Pope’s Julia Acker won the pole vault with an effort of 10-0 and South Cobb’s Oluwatosin Awoleye won the 800 in 2:09.06.
In the boys Class AAAAAAA event, Campbell’s Justin Walker won the long jump with a leap of 23-8 and Kennesaw Mountain’s Korbin Brown claimed the high jump with a jump of 6-2. Osborne’s Josh Horwon claimed the triple jump in 39-5, while North Cobb’s Shea Thiewes along with Walton’s Connor McCain and Connor Hopkins all shared the pole vault title with a vault of 12-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.