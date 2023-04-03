There are plenty of ways to watch the Masters this week from wherever someone it to whatever device they are using.
PRACTICE ROUNDS
Masters.com and the Masters App will broadcast Masters on the Range from Noon-2 p.m. from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. It will also be available on tournament days – Thursday and Friday from 8:30-10:30 a.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Wednesday, the Par 3 Contest, will be shown in its entirety live across Masters.com and the Masters App from Noon-5 p.m. ESPN+ will have streaming coverage from Noon-3 p.m. before ESPN takes over from 3-5 p.m.
DURING THE TOURNAMENT
Streaming options
Masters.com and the Masters App will have live action for all four rounds. There will also be a host of other options:
Featured Groups will be shown from 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Amen Corner Live presents full coverage from holes 11, 12 and 13 from 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Nos. 4, 5 and 6 Live is a live look at three difficult holes on the front nine from 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Nos. 15 and 16 Live provides a complete view of the par-5 15th and par-3 16th from 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 12:30-6:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Green Jacket Ceremony -- The 2023 Masters champion will be presented with his green jacket from 7-7:15 p.m., on the terrace putting green.
Broadcast Television
ESPN will will debut "Welcome to the Masters," a two-hour program from 1-3 p.m. Thursday and Friday which will lead into live coverage. The program, hosted by Scott Van Pelt, will feature contributions from Marty Smith and Michael Collins, along with tournament features, interviews, special guests, live look-ins and in-progress highlights.
ESPN will then broadcast the first two rounds Thursday and Friday from 3-7:30 p.m. ET of the first two rounds.
CBS will handle weekend television coverage, anchored by Jim Nantz, who will be joined in the tower at the 18th hole for the first time by 2008 Masters Champion Trevor Immelman.
Coverage be from 3-7 p.m. Saturday and 2-7 p.m. for the final round Sunday.
For Spanish-speaking audiences in the United States, ESPN Deportes will feature live coverage from 3-7:30 p.m. for the first two rounds and 5-7 p.m. for the final two rounds.
