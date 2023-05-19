LAWRENCEVILLE – Houston County’s timely hits and Pope’s missed opportunities proved to be too much to overcome as the Greyhounds were swept 8-3 and 7-4 in the Class AAAAAA state championship series at Coolray Field on Thursday.
"I tip my hat to Houston County, they were unbelievable," Pope coach Chris Turco said. “We had a plan going in and unfortunately did not work out the way we wanted to.”
The Greyhounds (31-11) were trying to win back-to-back state titles and the sixth state championship in program history. They played in their sixth championship series in the last seven years, but Turco said it will serve as a building block for the guys returning next year.
“Anytime you go back to the state championship six out of the seven years it is incredible,” he said. “Keep believing and as we graduate legendary players, hopefully, we can make new legends.”
Houston County (36-6) won the fourth state championship in program history and its second in the last three seasons.
Pope tried to start fast as leadoff hitter John Stuetzer hit a line drive down the left field line for a triple.
On the next pitch Eli Overstreet flew out to right. Carson Kerce walked to put men on first and third with one out and brought Kent Schmidt to the plate. Schmidt hit a hard line out to Houston’s Vick Gann in left, who then threw a perfect strike home to gun down Stuetzer at the plate.
In the second inning, the Greyhounds put runners on first and second with one out and watched as Tanner Morneau and Logan Rapp hit fly outs to right and left, respectively
“We were hitting balls hard, but we could not get a hit with runners in scoring position,” said Turco, whose team went 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position in Game 1, and 2-for-20 in the series.
Starting pitcher Dawson Jones threw two scoreless innings, not allowing a hit, competing pitch-for-pitch with Bears starter Ryker Chavis. But Jones got into trouble in the third inning when he allowed five runs, three hits, five walks and only retired one batter. Houston County sent 11 men to the plate and Jones was relieved by Andrew Nelms to get the last two outs.
“Going into the inning Dawson was dotting the strike zone, but we had to get a guy ready because at some point it had to be the last batter,” Turco said. ”I told the guys to get off the field and limit the damage, find a way to get yourselves off the field.”
The Bears led 5-0 after three and added two in the fourth to hold onto a comfortable 7-0 lead. The Greyhounds would finally crack the scoreboard in the sixth inning as Kerce singled, Schmidt walked and Jack Myers hit a two-run triple. Myers would score on an RBI groundout by Jesse Walter to cut Houston’s lead to 7-3.
That would be as close as they would get as Chavis got out of the inning, and then shut Pope down in the seventh. He threw 97 pitches, allowed three runs on seven hits and struck out four to get the Game 1 win.
“He had a devastating changeup that is super hard to prep for, we don't have a lefty on staff that could throw a change-up like that,” Turco said. “It is a pretty tough pitch to hit, and he kept us off balance all night.”
Game 2 was scoreless heading to the top of the third when with one out Houston catcher Eli Stephens singled to right. Drew Burress followed with an RBI double that went to the wall in left, and he came around to score on a single by Andrew Dunford, who went 4-for-4 and drove in two.
Dunford, who was also the Game 2 starter, allowed Pope to get one back in the bottom of the inning on a sacrifice fly by Stutzer. Dunford, whose fastball was clocking in the low 90s early in the game, would pitch 5 ⅓ innings, allow five hits, three runs and strike out six.
The Bears scored five more runs over the next three innings to go up 7-2 heading to the bottom of the sixth. Pope tried to rally, scoring twice – on an RBI single by Schmidt and on an error.
Dunford was relieved by Burress, who with the bases loaded and two outs, got Stutzer to fly out to left to end the inning, and end any chance of a comeback.
“We all thought (Stuetzer) gets a base hit and cuts it to 7-6 and the next guy comes up and gives us a chance,” Turco said. “Pope will always create opportunities, it is only a matter of whether or not we get the big hit and unfortunately we did not.”
