KENNESAW – North Cobb Christian is in search of its first Class A Private school state championship, and if it can continue shooting 72 percent from the field in the second half of games, its chances may be pretty good.
The Eagles finished the game by making 18 of 25 shot attempts in the second half to secure an 83-46 victory Saturday.
To win that elusive state title, North Cobb Christian (19-7) must get through the elite eight round where it will play at Heritage either Tuesday or Wednesday. The Eagles made eight straight trips to the state quarterfinals from 2013-2020 but have been unable to break through so far.
“It's not just the final four, we're trying to win it all this year,” Region 7A Player of the Year Albert Wilson said. “We definitely want to continue playing as a team and lift each other.”
Josh Dixon lifted the Eagles with four first-quarter 3s and a team leading 25 points. Jack Hewitt finished with 13 points, and Wilson, Tremain Davis, and Jacob Cruz each had nine.
The Eagles roared to a 30-11 first-quarter lead after making 7 of 8 attempts from beyond the arc. They cooled off in the second quarter, allowing Stratford (16-11) to get within 12 late in the frame. In order to maintain a comfortable lead in the second half, they knew they had to make shots.
Once they returned from halftime, 14 of 15 North Cobb Christian shots from inside the paint went through the net. Cruz, who also pulled down 10 rebounds, was a perfect 4-for-4 from inside with six of his nine points coming in the fourth quarter. Dixon was also perfect 3-for-3 inside, and his three-point play early in the third put the Eagles ahead by more than 20 points.
North Cobb Christian was also successful from 3 after the break. Wallace hit both of his attempts early the third to help the Eagles open up a 53-28 lead. Hewitt also made both of his looks from beyond the arc, his second coming early in the fourth to maintain North Cobb Christian's 25-point advantage.
“We didn't force the shots,” North Cobb Christian coach Greg Matta said. “We've been known to force the 3s and take the early 3. We were moving the ball, moving the ball (Saturday), we penetrated, and we were shooting open jump shots. There's a big difference when you force a shot and when you're patient. (Saturday), we were making that pass to the open guy and knocking that shot down.”
Midway through the first quarter, North Cobb Christian started making its move with nine answered points behind 3s from Dixon and Davis to take a 17-7 lead. The closest Stratford would get was eight points late in the opening quarter.
Khalil Green led Stratford with 20 points.
(1) comment
Update for NCC, CJ Wallace with 9pts along with Davis, Cruz and Wilson.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.