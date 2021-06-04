Former McEachern basketball standout and future University of Georgia forward Jillian Hollingshead is giving back to the community by hosting the Jus Jillian Jungle Race on Saturday.
The event at Wild Horse Creek Park in Powder Springs, which features a 200-foot obstacle course from BJJ Fitness Solutions, is home to the “Running in Another Man’s Sneakers Drive.”
Community members and students will run in the event to raise awareness for the drive, and over 500 pairs of sneakers, including 60 contributed by Hollingshead, will be donated on Saturday for the event.
“My high school career would not have been successful without the help of so many after my mom died in 2016,” Hollingshead said during a documentary that aired on ESPN as part of the McDonald's All-American festivities. “I wanted to celebrate my 2021 high school graduation by helping others. It’s how I plan to use my platform.”
Hollingshead was a two-time Class A Private state champion at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School in Sandy Springs before transferring to McEachern, her home school, for her senior season. ESPN’s 37th-ranked prospect in the class of 2021, she was a McDonald’s All-American, a Jordan Brand Classic All-American and the Atlanta Tipoff Club’s Metro Player of the Year.
Hollingshead will leaves for Georgia next week, but the future Lady Bulldog said she wanted to celebrate her graduation by helping out her local community before she departs.
“This means a lot to me. I am so grateful to be an example to other kids. I especially like to help the elderly because people sometimes forget them. My grandfather has dementia Alzheimer’s, so it’s important to me.” Hollingshead said in a release. “I do it for him and the memory of my mom.”
In addition to the obstacle course, there will be food trucks, musical performances and a live DJ at Saturday’s event, which will begin at 9 a.m.
“Join me and other athletes as we run the jungle obstacle course. You can also help by donating sneakers and spreading the word that anyone in need can come pick up a pair,” Hollingshead said in the release.
Event details and registration information can be found at helphealtheland.com. Participants can register by calling 404-262-2233, and additional sneaker donations are also welcome at the race.
