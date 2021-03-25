McEachern's Jillian Hollingshead and Marietta girls basketball coach Derrick DeWitt received two of the highest honors available from the Atlanta Tipoff Club on Thursday.
Hollingshead, a 6-foot-5 forward, was named the Atlanta Metro High School Girls Player of the Year, while DeWitt earned the Cremins Girls High School Coach of the Year award for leading the Lady Blue Devils to their first state title in 70 years.
Hollingshead, a Georgia signee who averaged 18.8 points and 11.8 rebounds per game, may have had a career defining game against Collins Hill in the state quarterfinals with 34 points, 17 rebounds, four assists and four blocks.
"I knew Jillian should get the all-metro player of the year," McEachern coach Phyllis Arthur said of the McDonald's All-American. "She never really came out of the game. Jillian is just one of those players any coach would want to have. She can score, rebound, pass, play defense. She's the whole package."
For DeWitt, earning the nod as the coach of the year came as a little bit of a surprise.
"That was a shocker," he said. "There are some awesome coaches in the state of Georgia, and I'm just so honored to be in the discussion."
Marietta won its five state playoff games by a combined total of 14 points, capping the title run with a 52-47 win over Woodstock in the Class AAAAAAA championship game in Macon.
The Atlanta Tipoff Club also released its all-metro boys and girls teams. Thirty-two players were honored for each gender, with 17 earning first-, second- or third-team honors, and another 15 named honorable mention.
Of the 64 players selected, Cobb County players earned 15 places on the teams.
Kell guard Scoot Henderson led the way for the boys as a first-team selection. The Longhorns' star averaged nearly 25 points per game while leading his team to the state championship game for the first time, where he had 29 points and 10 rebounds in Kell's loss to Wheeler.
Cobb earned three of the five second-team spots with Wheeler teammates Isaiah Collier and Ja'Heim Hudson, along with McEachern's Camron McDowell. Pebblebrook's Danny Stubbs was a third-team selection.
Collier and Hudson helped Wheeler win a second straight state championship by beating Kell in the Class AAAAAA title game. McDowell and Stubbs both helped lead their teams to the semifinals in Class AAAAAAA.
Hollingshead led the way on the girls side, where she was joined by second-team selections Lauren Walker and Kara Dunn.
Walker, a senior forward for Marietta, scored a team-high 19 points, including making two free throws with 11 seconds left, to help the Lady Blue Devils defeat Woodstock in the championship game.
Dunn averaged 26.4 points and 10.8 rebounds per game as she helped Mount Paran Christian make it to the second round of the Class A-Private playoffs.
McEachern's Denim DeShields and Kell's Crystal Henderson each were selected for the third team.
DeShields, the Region 2AAAAAAA Player of the Year, helped lead the Lady Indians to the Class AAAAAAA final four, while Henderson, the Region 6AAAAAA Player of the Year, led the Lady Longhorns to the Class AAAAAA quarterfinals.
