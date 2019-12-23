Four local schools will be hosting holiday tournaments in order to stay fresh and get a taste of different competition before region play resumes in the new year.
The Campbell Holiday Classic, which dates back to the late 1990s, will continue its long run, while Allatoona will host the Lake City Classic boys tournament once again. Wheeler will lead the charge in the Tournament of Champions Holiday Classic, a two-day showcase event for boys teams, and Pope is in its second year of conducting its Hounds Holiday Hoop Classic.
The Pope boys, off to a strong start with a 9-2 record, brought in a a competitive field with a handful of top-10 teams in MaxPreps' state rankings. Cherokee is sixth and Etowah eighth in Class AAAAAAA, Mount Pisgah Christian is No. 6 in Class A and Westminster is No. 8 in Class AAA. Hillgrove, Forsyth Central and South Forsyth round out the field.
“Coaches have different philosophies regarding Christmas tournaments,” Pope coach Pat Abney said, “but mine is to play as many good non-region teams as possible so you can be prepared going into January and February. I’m excited to see how we stack up against other teams who are really good in different classifications.”
The Pope girls' bracket features many familiar opponents, including county rivals Walton, Kell, Wheeler and Hillgrove, along with Region 7AAAAAA rival Centennial.
Wheeler also has its share of strong teams in its showcase.
Defending Class AAAAAAA state champion McEachern is among them, as is top-ranked Grayson, which beat the Indians earlier in the month. Each team will play two games with, Wheeler going up against east Cobb rival Kell, and the winner likely to play South Cobb the following day. Seventh-ranked Pebblebrook is also in the tournament.
The Campbell Holiday Classic will consist of a boys tournament and two girls tournaments.
The Lady Spartans lead one girls tournament that will play its games inside the school's Gwyn-McClure Gymnasium, with the home team beginning play Thursday against Decatur.
Sprayberry and South Cobb will play one another in an all-Cobb matchup, with Douglas County, Towers, Riverwood and Tennessee power Bearden filling out the eight-team field.
Marietta, Pebblebrook and Allatoona will compete in the other girls tournament inside Wills Gym, with Pebblebrook and Alaltoona opening up against one other. The winner of that game would face Marietta, should the Lady Blue Devils beat Alexander in their opening game.
Creekview, Peachtree Ridge, Cristo Rey and Florida's Ridge Community fill out the field.
“There are good teams in both brackets,” Campbell girls coach Randy McClure said. “Not playing for long periods of time can get you off your routine. The biggest thing is keeping the continuity.”
The Campbell boys tournament will consist of 14 teams divided into two pools inside each of the school's two gyms. Each team is guaranteed three games with pool-play games Thursday and Friday and cross-over games Saturday.
Campbell is in a pool with county rivals North Cobb and Cumberland Christian, as well as Decatur, Cristo Rey and Florida's Brito. The other pool will consist of Grace Christian of Powder Springs, New Manchester, Chamblee, Clarkston, Riverwood and Woodrow Wilson of Washington, D.C.
The Lake City Classic will also get underway Thursday.
Walton and Kennesaw Mountain will join host Allatoona, which will begin play against Tennessee's Alcoa. Walton will face Booker T. Washington in the first round, with Kennesaw Mountain facing Duluth and Alpharetta facing Tennessee's Evangelical Christian.
