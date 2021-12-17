As students take off for the winter break, there is one thing that might bring them back to campus -- holiday basketball tournaments.
The first of three big local tournaments will get underway Saturday with the Lemon Street Classic presented by Superior Plumbing.
The three-day boys event, which continues Monday and Tuesday, will be comprised of 24 teams, showcasing some of the best talent around the Georgia, as well as South Carolina's Blythewood High School and Florida's Cypress Bay High School.
Among the participants are Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinalists Collins Hill and North Gwinnett, Class AAAAAA quarterfinalist Evans, Class AAAAA state runner-up Tri-Cities, perennial Class AAAA state playoff contender Miller Grove and Class A Private’s North Cobb Christian.
Teams will be split between three brackets, with games will be played at two gyms — the current Marietta Garden on the high school campus, and its predecessor at what is now Marietta Middle School. Twelve games are scheduled to played each day.
Saturday's game outcomes will determine the matchups for Monday's games.
Taking place after Christmas, will be the annual Campbell Holiday Classic (Dec. 28-30) and Wheeler's Tournament of Champions Holiday Classic (Dec. 27-28).
The girls bracket of the Campbell Holiday Classic could feature a potential Class AAAAAAA state championship rematch between Marietta and Woodstock, as well as preseason Class AAAAAAA No. 1 Campbell and current Class AAAAAA No. 1 Kell.
The Tournament of Champions will bring some of the best boys teams in metro Atlanta together, including Cumberland Christian, Hillgrove, Kell, McEachern, South Cobb and Wheeler.
