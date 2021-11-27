Sorry, an error occurred.
Hofstra outscored Kennesaw State 30-12 over the final 10 minutes to pull away for a 72-57 victory at the KSU Convocation Center on Friday.
Jaala Henry led the way with 16 points, JaKayla Brown had 15 and Sorelle Ineza and Jaylen Hines had 11 each for the Pride.
After being held to 13 of 36 from the floor over the first three quarters, Hofstra connected on 12 of 14 shots in the fourth. Hines had nine in the final period and Henry added eight.
Kennesaw State had three players in double figures. Alexis Poole finished with 14 points and seven rebounds, Jah'Che Whitfield had 14 points and Amani Johnson added 11 points and five assists.
The Owls held a 45-42 lead heading to the final quarter.
KSU will travel to Macon on Monday to face Mercer.
