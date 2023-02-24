MARIETTA — One by one, Matt Kelterborn pulled his seniors off the floor for a final round of applause from the Walton fans.
Cici Childers, Graycen Ehlen, Lexi Harris and Pax Loricchio had given their all during their Raiders careers, earning the school’s first girls region basketball championship in 40 years.
That season ended Friday night in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state tournament as Walton lost to Central Gwinnett 76-48.
“One game doesn’t define who they are,” Kelterborn said. “They have put Walton girls basketball on the map and I can’t be more proud of them.
“The seniors have poured their hearts into this program for four years, and I can’t ask any more of them.”
In all, the team accomplished more than just putting the program on the map. It finished 19-10, which is the most wins for the program since 1989, won its first playoff game in more than two decades and played its playoff games at home. Early on, it looked as if the season might have a chance to continue.
The Raiders started the game hot, with their height advantage causing a problem for Central Gwinnett. But the Knights were able to weather the storm — coach Courtney Harris’ gameplan all along — and grab a couple of steals that let it string a few scores together and make Walton teeter.
Central Gwinnett led 20-14 at the first quarter break and stretched it to 38-29 at halftime. The Knights were up 58-38 entering the fourth.
“We knew we were going to struggle because we’re a whole lot smaller than they are, top to bottom,” Courtney Harris said. “Even our guards are smaller than their guards.
“But we knew our speed was going to be something they would struggle with, so if we could weather that first two minutes, it would really make an impact on the pace of the game.”
Lexy Harris paced the Raiders (19-10) with 23 points. Ehlen finished with 12 points and Childers six.
The Knights’ C.C. Driessen led all scorers with 31 points. Olivia Orsley had 18 points and Joy Harris 15.
Central Gwinnett (23-6) advanced to the quarterfinals where it will face the Campbell-McEachern winner next week.
