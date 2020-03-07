MACON – In the 2015 Class AAAAAA state championship game, Wheeler's Jaylen Brown hit a pair of free throws with one second left on the clock to lift the Wildcats to a 59-58 victory over Cobb County rival Pebblebrook.
Five years to the day, Sam Hines Jr. stepped up to the foul line with 1.1 seconds left to play in attempt to do the same.
Unlike Brown, who is now playing for the Boston Celtics, Hines made only one of his two attempts, but it turned out to be exactly what No. 2 Wheeler needed as it defeated No. 1 Grayson 60-59 for the Class AAAAAAA title at the Macon Coliseum on Saturday.
Hines purposely missed his second attempt in hopes of getting the clock to start, but his line-drive shot was ruled not to have hit the rim. The clock was reset at 1.1 seconds and the Rams got the ball out-of-bounds with the need to go the full length of the court. A 3-point heave from beyond mid-court by Caleb Murphy was all Grayson could construct, and when the ball bounced off the right side of the backboard, Wheeler began to celebrate.
“I just tried to calm down and breathe just like I do during my workouts because I shoot free throws every day,” said Hines, who led the Wildcats (24-7) with 28 points.
For this very reason, free throws are taken seriously during Wheeler's practices.
“Free throws matter, they matter, they matter,” Wheeler coach Larry Thompson said. “We work on them about 30 minutes a day during shoot-around, and the next thing you know, (Hines) had to shoot a couple of free throws to win it.”
The victory gave Wheeler its seventh state championship in program history, and first under Thompson, who also won a pair with Greenforest Christian in 2016 and 2017.
Earlier in the fourth quarter, Wheeler had to dig itself out of an eight-point deficit after Grayson scored eight points to extend their run to 23-4 during the opening minutes of the frame.
Wheeler started chipping away with a jump shot from Hines. Then a three-point play by Ja'Heim Hudson cut Grayson's lead in half with 3:16 remaining. The Wildcats continued closing the gap when Hines hit another jump shot before a pair of free throws by Prince Davies tied it at 55-all with 1:46 remaining.
"We knew (coming back) wasn't going to be easy," said Hines, who had a night to remember going 11-of-12 from the field, 6-of-8 from the line while adding nine rebounds in the biggest game of his career. "We just had to stay focused and fight through adversity as a team. We continued to believe in each other, and that's what we did."
As Wheeler surged to tie the game, Grayson began to struggle at the line.
Caleb Murphy made 1-of-2 free throws to give Grayson a one-point lead and after a Wheeler turnover, the Wildcats fouled the Rams' Ian Shieffelin, who then missed a pair.
That led to Grayson fouling Wheeler on its next possession, and Nash Kelly delivered both times to give Wheeler its first lead since the third quarter.
A key defensive stop by Wheeler led to Hines hitting two more foul shots to give the Wildcats a 59-56 lead with 26 seconds left. The Rams' Toneari Lane hit a 3-pointer with defenders in his face to tie the game, to set up Hines' final shots.
Maxwell Harris finished with 10 points for Wheeler. Davies had eight points and five rebounds and Hudson added eight points, six rebounds and three assists. The Wildcats closed the game on a 14-5 run.
During the third quarter, it looked like Wheeler was going to put the game out of reach. After leading by six points at the half, it continued hitting shots and expanded the advantage to 42-31.
At that point, Grayson began to show why it was the top team in the state and No. 4 in the country. The Rams closed the final 2:36 of the quarter on a 15-2 run. Lane hit two 3s during the spurt and Mississippi State signee Deivon Smith hit one, and a three-point play by Murphy played a part in giving Grayson a 46-44 lead at the end of the third quarter. It was the Rams' first lead of the game.
Lane led Grayson with 18 points, Murphy added 13 and Smith had 11.
“The guys battled all game long, even when we were down,” Thompson said. “We battled, we battled, we battled, that's all I can say.”
