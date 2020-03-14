The Georgia Athletic Coaches Association released its all-state teams last week, with 21 Cobb County players honored.
Wheeler guard Sam Hines Jr. and McEachern guard Sharife Cooper shared player of the year awards for the Class AAAAAAA south regions (Regions 1-4).
Hines led the Wildcats to their seventh state championship with a 60-59 upset over Grayson on March 7. The Denver-bound senior scored 28 points in his final game, and his successful free throw with 1.1 seconds remaining was enough to secure the win.
“It’s a great accomplishment,” Hines said of the award. “The hard work that Coach (Larry Thompson) has done with us has all paid off.”
Cooper, who has signed with Auburn, was awarded again after he earned third-team Naismith All-American honors by the Atlanta Tipoff Club following a season in which he averaged 30.6 points, 7.8 assists and 3.6 steals per game while leading McEachern to the semifinals.
Cooper’s coach, Mike Thompson, was named Class AAAAAAA South Coach of the Year.
With four first-year starters in the lineup, Thompson and his squad went toe-to-toe with Grayson in the first half of the semifinals before the Rams pulled away in the second half and won 82-76.
Other local Class AAAAAAA South all-state honorees included Wheeler’s Ja’Heim Hudson, McEachern’s Cam McDowell and Pebblebrook’s Danny Stubbs and Jamall Clyce.
In the Class AAAAAA North (Regions 5-8), South Cobb boys coach Greg Moultrie was named Coach of the Year, while his leading scorer, Emon Washington, was named Co-Player of the Year with Lanier's Sion James.
Moultrie and Washington led South Cobb to its second straight state semifinal appearance. Washington, an Illinois State signee, averaged 22 points per game.
Kell point guard Scoota Henderson was named to the Class AAAAA North team after leading the Longhorns to the semifinals for the first time. In Class A North, Mount Bethel Christian’s Jordan Meka and Whitefield Academy’s A.J. Hopkins were recognized.
For the girls, Kell’s Crystal Henderson and Kya Williams were honored in Class AAAAA North after leading the Lady Longhorns to a state runner-up finish with a 32-1 record.
McEachern had two Class AAAAAAA North representatives in Denim DeShields and Daelyn Craig, joining North Cobb’s Sydney Thomas and Campbell’s Jameah Alston.
Sprayberry’s Flau’Jae Johnson made the Class AAAAAA North team with Pope’s Cheyenne Holloman, South Cobb’s Jodi Mullins and Harrison’s Amari Newsom.
Kara Dunn was an all-state selection from Class A North after she helped guide Mount Paran Christian to the private-school state quarterfinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.