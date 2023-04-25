CUMBERLAND -- The Atlanta Braves are getting more than they bargained for from Sam Hilliard, and it could not have come at a better time for the club or the young outfielder.
Acquired in an offseason trade with the Colorado Rockies just after the World Series -- Alex Anthopoulos’ first official move of the winter no less -- Hilliard impressed the club in spring training and was the first reserve to be pressed into near every-day duty this season.
With reigning National League Rookie of the Year Michael Harris II on the shelf with a back injury, Hilliard stepped in to provide quality defense, plenty of offense and more than enough reason to believe he could be an important piece of the roster puzzle going forward.
"It's been fun getting to play a little bit more than I expected out of the gate,” said Hilliard. “You don't want to see anybody get hurt, especially a teammate and young superstar like Mike, but it's given me an opportunity to go play center. Throughout my career, I haven't seriously solidified myself as an every-day player. ... I've been hoping to take advantage of this opportunity.”
Hilliard, 29, spent parts of four seasons with the Rockies. After flashing some of his skills in a 27-game call-up for Colorado in 2019, hitting seven homers to give him 42 homers in 577 at-bats between the majors and minors that season, he appeared poised for big things in a hitter's haven like Coors Field.
Hilliard, though struggled to establish himself in the big leagues over the next three years and was slowly phased out of the Rockies’ plans by the end of 2022.
That is when he went back to the minors and hit the reset button.
"I decided to scrap most of the stuff I'd been working on for the last couple of years and go back to what I felt got me to the big leagues in the first place,” Hilliard said. “I didn't really feel like myself (at the plate). I just wanted to feel athletic in the box, stand up a little taller, get my hands in a different position and pretty much clear the mind and let the body be an athlete. That seemed to work for me. ... I worked on that all offseason, had a good spring, and I'm still feeling good."
It sounds strange to talk about a hitter breaking out after leaving Coors Field -- a ballpark which has enhanced the statistics of more than a few sluggers over the years -- and while Hilliard admitted that while playing in Denver can be great, the side effects can make for a difficult adjustment throughout a long season.
“For me, the biggest challenge in Colorado was constantly going from altitude to sea level, back to altitude, then back to sea level, (because) it takes a huge toll on the body,” Hilliard said. “Pitches do different things. If a guy has a really good curveball, it's going to be a little bit better in L.A. than it is in Denver. So, you land in L.A. and you're getting ready to play the Dodgers and then, all of sudden, these pitches are nastier than they were all homestand. By the time you adjust, you're three games into a series and it's hard. (Colorado) is fun, but it certainly has its advantages and disadvantages."
After enjoying his second career multi-homer game Monday in the Braves' 11-0 win over the Miami Marlins, Hilliard pushed his OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage) to 1.034 through 51 plate appearances. He is getting on base, hitting for power, stealing bases and showing off his range defensively as well.
Essentially, Hilliard is providing the Braves with exactly what the were expecting in center field this season.
According to MLB Statcast data, Hilliard in the 90th percentile or better in average exit velocity, maximum exit velocity, hard-hit percentage, chase rate and sprint speed. For comparison, Ronald Acuña Jr. is the only other Braves hitter posting similar rates.
Coming to Atlanta has given Hilliard an early opportunity to stand out while enjoying something that was hard to find in Colorado -- the chance to win.
“I didn't know who I was going to get traded to, and I didn't know what was going to happen, but when I found out it was the Braves, I was extremely happy,” said Hilliard, who was acquired for minor league pitcher Dylan Spain. “The thing that sticks out to me the most is the culture and the environment in the clubhouse. The guys show up every day expecting to win. They carry themselves that way, and they take it very seriously while still having fun.”
