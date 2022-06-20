When Hillgrove’s Quin DeLaMater stepped on the soccer field, what went through his mind was playing the game to perfection.
“I’m more of a calm player,” DeLaMater said. “I think things through and everything is measured to perfection. I adjust to the player who I’m playing with and I make sure my style changes to aid them.”
With his approach, DeLaMater led Hillgrove to its first final four appearance since 2009 and broke many school records. He set new single-season marks for most goals by a defender with 12, and most free kick goals with six.
After a strong senior season, DeLaMater’s high school career was capped off with being named the 2021-22 Gatorade Georgia Boys Soccer Player of the Year.
The Gatorade Player of the Year Award not only recognizes athletes’ excellence on the field, but their character and achievement off the field as well. With his nomination, DeLaMater is a finalist for national Gatorade National Boys Soccer Player of the Year, which will be announced later this month.
“I was immediately surprised,” DeLaMater said. “To get it, it made me feel thankful for my coaches and my teammates who pushed me to that level to even get me as a contender for it. I’m just thankful.”
DeLaMater is the second Cobb County player to win the award in three seasons, with Vedad Kovac being named the 2019-20 Gatorade Georgia Boys Soccer Player of the Year during his time at Lassiter.
“He’s a great kid, first of all, he was a captain and he was a leader,” Heath Merrill, Hillgrove head soccer coach said. “He was absolutely what we needed in every way.”
Merrill also said that despite playing on the defensive side of the ball, DeLaMater had the stats to show that he played at an elite level.
“It’s always hard as a defender,” Merrill said. “It’s easy when you have a striker because it’s always like ‘okay, look at their goals and assists.’ A defender is a little bit trickier, but in this case, Quin made it really easy.”
“I’m proud to be a defender,” DeLaMater said. “This should let people know that there’s more than just goals and assists to the game of soccer. Defense wins championships. Defense is one of the most important parts of the field. Anything can happen from there and I wanted to prove that.”
DeLaMater also scored in every game of Hillgrove’s playoff run, scoring five goals in four playoff games and breaking Hillgrove’s single-season record for most playoff goals.
After his final game, DeLaMater had set Hillgrove career records for goals by a defender (19), free kick goals (nine), and playoff goals (six). He was also a three-time all-region selection and was named 2022 GeorgiaHighSchoolSoccer.com Player of the Year and 2022 Hillgrove Team MVP.
“He was an unbelievable offensive centre-back,” Merrill said. “Every time he took a free kick, there was about a 50% chance it was going in. To have that was absolutely huge, but he is also a great defender.”
Along with his success on the field, DeLaMater proved to be a leader off the field. When assistant coach Jason Maratos was left paralyzed from Gullian Barre disease before Thanksgiving, Quin and other captains dyed their hair blue in every game of the team’s playoff run to raise awareness and support their coach.
“He was a guy who was really good, but he never bragged about who he was,” Merill said. “He did what he did because he knew that’s what he was supposed to do. In that sense, he’s a great leader.”
DeLaMater will take his talents to the collegiate level at Boston University, where he will play for the Terriers on a soccer scholarship.
DeLaMater said that it just took one phone call for him to feel like Boston University was a place to call home.
“The energy they brought to the conversation I had with them and how pumped they were to even be talking to me made me feel really at home just over a call,” DeLaMater said. “It was really a no-brainer. The school is great, the city is great, the program is great and the coaches are great.”
Merrill was confident DeLaMater could take his playing ability to the next level and play professionally.
“There’s a lot of things that would have to happen, but I think Quin could go play professionally,” Merrill said. “If he works hard and is committed to doing that, I think he could end up playing professionally and work himself into the MLS or something like that.”
To no surprise, DeLaMater was on board with the idea.
“I would love to go pro, it’s a dream of every soccer player from a young age,” DeLaMater said. “I would prefer to go overseas, but I would not complain anywhere.”
