POWDER SPRINGS – Marleigh Belinfanti scored six goals and Lauren Render tacked on five more to lead Hillgrove to a 16-2 victory over North Gwinnett on Wednesday in the first round of the Class 6A/7A state tournament.
The Lady Hawks (17-1) have now won 15 straight games since their only loss of the year to Creekview at the beginning of the season, their biggest coming against defending champion Milton in overtime. They will either host Cherokee or Brookwood in the second round early next week.
North Gwinnett ends its season 9-9.
With Creekview being in Hillgrove's side of the bracket, the Lady Hawks just want to stay the course.
“We cannot get lackadaisical now,” Hillgrove coach Keon Humphries said. “We got to continue to work, and we know every team is out to beat us just as we are out to beat them. We got to keep pushing and stay hungry and keep our eyes on the prize.”
Belifanti scored Hillgrove's first two goals of the game, her second coming on an assist by Render. The Lady Hawks were already ahead by three goals 5 minutes into the game when Render finished an Emily Bond pass.
Belifanti's third goal came on a free position shot to open a 5-0 lead with 13:47 left to play in the half. She also scored on another Render pass late in the first half to put the Lady Hawks in front by eight.
In the second half, Render delivered two clutch goals early to help Hillgrove pull away. She scored 3 minutes in on a Belifanti assist to give Hillgrove a comfortable 10-0 lead. Once North Gwinnett got on the board 2 minutes later, Render struck again at the 19 minute mark.
“They work well together,” Humphries said. “Lauren's a senior and commands a lot of attention, and you got a sophomore in Marleigh who can come right behind her and carry the load when need be.”
Bond and Aria Hannon provided first-half goals to help Hillgrove build a 9-0 lead at the break. Ava Carpinteri, Emme Neargarth and Elizabeth Bond provided goals in the second.
Bond and Emma Perritte had one assist each and goalkeeper Cybella Smith finished with two saves.
North Gwinnett started gaining possession on Hillgrove late in the first half but was unable to cash in. Landry Rabitsch scored the Lady Bulldogs' first goal 5 minutes into the second half and Emma McIntosh accounted for the second.
