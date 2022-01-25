MARIETTA – Hillgrove took sole possession of first place in Region 3AAAAAAA with a 71-61 victory over Walton on Friday.
The win broke a tie for first place between the Hawks (16-1, 5-0) and the Raiders (12-8, 4-1), putting Hillgrove in the driver’s seat for the top spot as they begin the second half of their region schedule Friday at Harrison.
“It gives us ownership of first place, but we want to make sure we finish and close it out,” Hillgrove coach Greg Moultrie said. “We start over with everybody on Friday and it’s always tough to beat a team twice, so we have to start all over and close the year out in the next five region games.”
Walton came back from a nine-point deficit midway through the fourth quarter to tie the game and send it into overtime, but Hillgrove outscored the Raiders 13-3 in the overtime period to pull away for the win.
“We settled down and took away their key players,” Moultrie said. “We just defended a little bit better at the end. It took us all game to defend a little bit better and we defended just enough to get the win tonight. We escaped – we didn’t really win.”
Lidon Pate scored 20 points, while Jeremiah Wilkinson added 16 points and Isaiah Pettigrew had 15 points to lead the way for Hillgrove.
Walton got a big night from Luke Flynn, who scored 37 points to lead the Raiders.
With the score at 38-all with 3:08 remaining in the third quarter, Hillgrove made the first big run of what had been a close game to that point – scoring nine unanswered points to pull ahead 47-38 with 50 seconds left in the period. Wilkinson scored the first six points of the run and Kameron McCall finished it with a 3-pointer.
Hillgrove finished the third quarter with a 50-42 lead and was up 55-48 with 4:29 left in the game when Walton went on a 10-2 run to cut the Hawks’ lead to 57-56 with 20 seconds to go. Parker Mayo contributed a couple of 3-pointers to help the Raiders cut the gap.
After Wilkinson made one of two free throw attempts with 25 seconds left to push Hillgrove’s lead up to 58-56, Flynn scored on a layup at the buzzer to even the score at 58-all and send the game into overtime.
It was all Hillgrove in the overtime period as Pate scored six points – all on free throws – while Wilkinson added five to provide the Hawks with 11 of their 13 points.
Hillgrove held Walton without a field goal in the overtime period. The Hawks held Flynn scoreless, while Harry Tear scored all three of the Raiders’ points on free throws.
Hillgrove led most of the way in the first quarter and ended the period with a 14-11 advantage.
Pate led the Hawks with seven points in the quarter while Flynn kept Walton close, scoring nine of the Raiders' 11 points.
The second quarter was more of the same as Hillgrove was in control from start to finish and led 26-24 at halftime.
Flynn, however, kept Walton within striking distance with 11 of the Raiders' 13 points in the period.
“We played well.” Walton coach Bo Abney said. “They’re a really good team. We took them to the brink. We’ll get better, learn from it and move on. We’re only halfway through the region and we have a lot of basketball left. We’re going to let this sting and simmer a little bit and we’ll be back to business tomorrow.”
