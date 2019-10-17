CUMMING — On Wednesday, North Forsyth’s softball team knew it would have more of a challenge in the second round of the state playoffs than they did in the first, facing a Hillgrove team that had also won more than 20 games.
It could not have expected that its greatest enemy would be itself.
North Forsyth was battling Hillgrove back-and-forth in Game 1 of the best-of-three series, holding a slim one-run lead heading into the sixth. But in that frame, the normally surehanded Lady Raiders committed three errors, which Hillgrove capitalized on with a two-run home run from Emma McBrayer and back-to-back RBI doubles before North Forsyth finally induced a flyout to end the inning.
All of a sudden, North Forsyth was trailing by four.
“It’s kind of unusual for us,” North Forsyth coach Jim Cahill said. “Even after we made those errors, we started fighting back, and we had a chance to win at the end. It didn’t really faze us, but it was just uncharacteristic of us.”
And while the Lady Raiders did draw to within two in the bottom half, that fateful inning ultimately was the difference for North Forsyth, which lost the opening game of the series 7-5.
With its 19-game winning streak snapped and facing elimination from the playoffs, the Lady Raiders had to quickly refocus.
“I think we just had to realize, ‘OK, it’s happened,’” Abby Martin said. “’Now that that inning’s over, we have to move on from here and keep trying to progress.’”
North Forsyth did just that in Game 2, crossing the plate six times in the first inning, en route to a 13-8 win to extend the series to a decisive third game Thursday.
“They were tough,” Cahill said of Hillgrove. “We knew they were tough coming in. They’re a team (that’s) a lot like us — they can swing the bat. We knew it was going to be a dogfight.
“It’s hard to win 20 games in a row. I think we had won 19 or something like that. You play a best-of-three to find out who the best team is. We can’t let one game define us.”
Game 1 started slowly, although North Forsyth was able to get runners on base in each of the first two frames. The Lady Raiders took a 2-0 lead in the third on a Martin sac fly and an RBI single from Katie Sarfaty.
McBrayer hit her first of two home runs in the third to tie the game at 2-2, but North Forsyth was able to take the lead back at 3-2 in the fifth on an RBI single.
“(McBrayer) wasn’t super overpowering, but she had good movement, which is not really something we’d seen as much,” Martin said.
North Forsyth’s error-filled sixth just fed Hillgrove’s rally that featured McBrayer’s second home run, a sacrifice fly from Katie Hassenbacher and RBI doubles from Laura Harris and Rylee Mitchell.
Sarfaty and Maggie McBrayer brought in runs for North Forsyth with a double and a sacrifice fly in the seventh, respectively, but the Lady Raiders could not complete the comeback.
With RBI singles from Martin, Anslee Anderson and a fielder’s choice from Maggie McBrayer, North Forsyth started Game 2 with a 6-0 lead after just their first time up. The Hawks added one in the bottom of the first, but in the second, Martin connected on a two-run home run off Emma McBrayer to extend her team’s lead to 8-1.
“I think we were in a good spot and we adjusted well to the pitching,” Martin said.
Hillgrove spent the rest of the game playing catch-up. Even with home runs from Ryleigh Akery and Divina Checo, the Lady Hawks couldn’t keep up with the Lady Raiders. North Forsyth’s Hailey Mize connected on a three-run home run in the sixth to keep her team on top.
