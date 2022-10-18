POWDER SPRINGS — Hillgrove shut down Grayson in the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA state volleyball playoffs in a 3-0 victory on Tuesday night.
The Lady Hawks (23-12) won in straight sets — 25-10, 25-8 and 25-22 — for their 18th sweep of the season.
“All of (the girls) served really well tonight and played really well,” Hillgrove coach Claire Self said. “It’s definitely a good start (to playoffs). I think for us, we have just been working towards finishing strong and playing to our ability level, so showing that (tonight) was definitely a good confidence booster.”
It did not take Hillgrove long to get into rhythm. In the first set, it went up 6-0 before allowing Grayson (9-22) to score a point. After both teams went back-and-forth, the Lady Hawks went on a 3-0 rally, going up 10-2, and forcing a Lady Rams timeout.
Hillgrove finished out the set with the same dominance it started it with, and went on a 15-8 run to win the set 25-10.
The second set was more of the same. Hillgrove went up 4-0, then Grayson fought back, getting two points of its own. However, with strong serves from Ella Giordano, the Lady Hawks scored six unanswered points to go up 10-2.
The Lady Rams continued to try to make their way back into the set, but it was Hillgrove which went on to score eight straight points to take the second set 25-8.
The third set went back-and-forth between the teams, and eventually was tied at 11-all. Hillgrove then went on a 6-3 run, forcing a Grayson timeout. The Lady Rams continued to put the pressure on the Lady Hawks, but it was to no avail as Hillgrove held on to win the third and final set 25-22.
With the win, Hillgrove now advances to the second round of Class AAAAAAA state playoffs for the fourth straight year. It will host Carrollton on Saturday.
