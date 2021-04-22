MABLETON -- Hillgrove's boys soccer team advanced to the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs with a 3-2 victory at Pebblebrook on Wednesday.
The Hawks will host South Gwinnett in Round 2 on Tuesday.
Hillgrove (13-5) used a big first half to take control of the game, leading 3-1 at halftime. The second half belonged to Pebblebrook (10-7-1), which scored a goal and had a number of other scoring opportunities that fell short.
“I thought we played extremely well in the first half.” Hillgrove assistant coach Jason Maratsos said. “This had been a challenging season for us. We’ve had a number of injuries the entire season, and I thought our boys stepped up huge in a really important game. It got dicey at the end. (Pebblebrook) came back. Give all the credit to them for hanging in there and coming back, but I’m really proud of our boys for being resilient and hanging on and holding on for the win.”
Hillgrove struck first when Nick Giraldo lofted a shot into the goal from about 10 yards out for a 1-0 lead at the 29:11 mark of the first half. Jeremiah Cateau then scored on a breakaway with 15:38 remaining in the first half to increase the Hawks' advantage to 2-0.
Hillgrove scored again 3½ minutes later when Caleb Johnson recovered a missed shot attempt by Cateau and scored from close range to make it 3-0. However, Pebblebrook came back immediately as Ever Santos scored to cut the deficit to 3-1 with 11:28 left.
The Falcons controlled the early part of the second half and pulled within 3-2 when Jonathan Cruz scored from about 15 yards out with 29:33 remaining in the game.
That turned out to be the last goal of the game for the Falcons, who had several more scoring attempts that they were not able to convert.
“It was a really, really competitive game,” Pebblebrook coach Anton Banifield said. “In the first half, Hillgrove had the opportunity to get some nice shots in. The second half, we started to get some shots and get a handle on the game, but, at that time, it was more opportunities missed and lack of composure. But I’m proud of my guys, and they played a really strong game at the end. Unfortunately, we couldn’t put in that last one to tie the game.”
