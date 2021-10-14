MARIETTA — Hillgrove bounced back from losing the first set to take the next three and defeat Harrison 3-1 in the third-place match of the Region 3AAAAAAA volleyball tournament at Walton on Thursday.
After falling 25-15 in the opening set, the third-seeded Lady Hawks won 25-8 in the second set, 25-18 in the third and 25-20 in the fourth to clinch the No. 3 seed from the region in next week's Class AAAAAAA state tournament.
“We did great, considering everything we’ve been through this week,” Hillgrove coach Claire Self said. “We had a couple of players get injured, so we had to make a lot of adjustments and the girls did a great job adjusting. They were playing hard and staying with it.”
Hillgrove (17-16) and Harrison (14-19) – the fourth seed – will have to make the long trip to south Georgia to play their first-round matches Tuesday. The Lady Hawks will play the second seed from Region 1AAAAAAA, while the Lady Hoyas take on the top seed.
“I think (the players) are in a great mindset,” Self said. “They’ve adjusted well and they’re playing hard and so I’m excited for the state tournament because, even though we’ve made adjustments, I still think we have a shot at making a good run, because they’re all fighting and playing hard and working together well.”
Harrison maintained a slight lead through most of the first set and was up 18-13 when it went on a 7-2 run to win and take a 1-0 lead.
The second set was all Hillgrove as it took advantage of 11 Harrison unforced errors, as well as three aces by Kellan Flynn, to win 25-15 and even the match at 1-all.
Set No. 3 started out with Harrison jumping to an 8-2 lead, fueled by aces from Norah Harmon and Ava Richter.
The Lady Hoyas appeared to be in control of the set with a 14-6 lead, but Hillgrove proceeded to outscore the Lady Hoyas 19-4 the rest of the way to take a 2-1 lead, with Cadence Spilotros' three kills and one ace, Gabriela Fullwood's two kills contributing to the surge.
The fourth set was the closest fought of the game, with the teams trading the lead several times.
Again, it was Hillgrove which rallied at the end. With Harrison leading 17-16, the Lady Hawks outscored the Lady Hoyas 9-3 the rest of the way to clinch the set and the game, with Fullwood getting three kills during the run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.