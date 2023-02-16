KENNESAW -- Hillgrove survived a tough battle with host Harrison to earn a 63-58 victory in the semifinals of the Region 3AAAAAAA boys' basketball tournament on Wednesday.
The Hawks (15-9) advanced to the finals, where it will play McEachern on Friday at Harrison High School. The Hoyas (11-14) will face Marietta in the third-place game.
Hillgrove led nearly the entire game, but trailed by one late in the fourth quarter before finally getting the separation it needed.
"We were jittery, " Hillgrove coach Greg Moultrie said. "The guys were kind of anxious. We didn't play our best basketball, but we won and we'll take it."
Trey Shepherd scored 14 points, while Kameron McCall added 13 points and Monte VanArsdale had 10 to lead the Hawks.
Jordan Howe scored 24 points and Will Smith added 20 for Harrison.
Harrison took the lead for the first time in the game in the fourth quarter when Howe's layup put the Hoyas in front 51-50 with 3:00 remaining in the game.
Hillgrove regained the lead as McCall was fouled on a layup and made his free throw for a 3-point play to make it 53-51 with 3:08 to go, but Smith was fouled on the other end and made his free throws for a 56-55 Hoyas advantage at the 1:51 mark.
Hillgrove took over from there as it went on an 8-2 run -- going 8-for-10 from the free throw line down the stretch to close out the win.
The Hawks led 15-11 at the end of the first quarter, and were up 18-17 when it went on an 8-2 run to increase its advantage to 26-19 midway through the second.
The Hoyas responded with seven unanswered points to tie the game at 26-26, but Hillgrove answered with a 10-2 run in just over a minute to end the first half with a 38-32 lead.
The Hawks led 44-38 with 4:51 remaining in the third quarter when Harrison made another run with six unanswered points to tie the game at 44-44, but Timothy Mauldlin hit a 3-pointer and Marquan Murray made one of two free throws to keep the Hawks in front 48-44.
