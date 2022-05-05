POWDER SPRINGS — Creekview's girls lacrosse team earned a spot in the state semifinals for the first time in program history with a 17-8 victory over Hillgrove on Thursday in the Class 6A/7A quarterfinals at Cobb EMC/Hillgrove Stadium.
Creekview (18-1) outscored Hillgrove (17-2) by a 11-2 margin in the second half, breaking a 6-all halftime tie and earning a semifinal-round matchup against Lassiter next week at the Grizzly Den.
“It is a huge win for our program,” Creekview coach Savannah Porter said. “We’re so proud of our girls, and we hope to take it all the way and we’re very confident in our girls’ ability to win state.”
It was only the second loss of the season for Hillgrove, with both defeats coming at the hands of Creekview. The Lady Grizzlies won 8-6 on March 4 in a regular-season game.
“Hats off to Creekview,” Hillgrove coach Keon Humphries said. “They are an amazing team. They’re a great team. I told my girls that, 'You finished the season and you lost two games to the same team.' Again, they are an amazing team. I love my team. I think we have an amazing group here.
"I think, as much as we shocked the world as to what we could do this year, the fact that we lost today is going to be a shock as well. Again, we lost to an amazing Creekview team. They’re well-coached. They are an amazing group of girls, and I think they have what it takes to win it all.”
Ansley Walters and Maya Maldonado scored four goals each for Creekview, while Yasmin Arriola and Karina Van der Walt scored three goals apiece. Christina Warren had two.
Marleigh Belinfanti, Emily Bond and Lauren Render scored two goals each to lead Hillgrove.
Walters got Creekview on the scoreboard first when she scored with 22:17 remaining in the first half. Hillgrove, though, did not waste much time to tie the game when Sydney Riggins scored with 20:55 left to make it 1-all.
Creekview then went on a 3-0 run with goals by Maldonado, Arriola and Walters increasing the advantage to 4-1.
After Olivia Perrone scored to help Hillgrove cut its deficit to 4-2, Creekview pushed its lead up to 6-2 on goals by Van der Walt and Walters. The Lady Hawks, however, scored four unanswered goals -- two by Belinfanti, one by Camie Townson and Render's with 8 seconds to go -- to tie the game 6-all at halftime.
The second half was all Creekview as Maldonado scored three goals, while Arriola, Van der Walt and Warren added two goals each to lead the Lady Grizzlies' surge.
Bond and Render got the only goals of the second half for Hillgrove.
“They’re very disciplined and they work well as a team,” Porter said of her Creekview squad. “That is their biggest strong suit, and their asset is that they have been playing together since they were little girls. And now, most of them are seniors -- we have nine seniors.
"They have good chemistry, they’re disciplined and that’s what we’ve been coaching all season is that discipline -- when you’re down or you’re tied, learn how to move together and work as a team, and they did well with that.”
