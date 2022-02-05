MARIETTA -- Lauren Render’s 23 points led Hillgrove to 64-56 victory over Marietta in the Region 3AAAAAAA game on Friday.
The win moved the Lady Hawks into a second-place tie with the Lady Blue Devils in the region standings with one week left in the regular season. Both teams are 2 1/2 games behind Harrison.
After losing their lead late in the second quarter, the Lady Hawks (14-8, 5-3) went into the second half trailing at 36-33. Render continued to push momentum, opening the half with a layup to spur a 7-0 run putting Hillgrove up 40-36.
“I think I did pretty good (Friday), but I could’ve taken some more smart shots when I needed to,” Render said. “We all played together as a team and moved the ball around, so I think we did pretty well.”
Render scored 15 of her 23 points during the first half.
“I’m extremely pleased with their effort and energy,” Hillgrove coach Susan Milam said. “I thought defense was one of our strengths and they did a really good job tightening it up in the second half and trying to contain number 2 (Chloe Sterling) and number 5 (Makayah Harris).”
During the third quarter, Marietta’s Chloe Sterling connected on two 3-pointers, a field goal and a pair of free throws. Sterling, a James Madison University commit, scored a game-high 32 points.
“The girls played hard and props to Hillgrove for finishing plays at the rim,” Marietta coach Derrick DeWitt said. “On our side, maintaining those possessions, making the other team shoot quick and getting those rebounds has been very beneficial for us.”
The Lady Hawks held the lead 49-48 going into the fourth quarter.
After trading baskets, Render connected on a jump shot and layup, which was followed by two successful free throws and a jumper from Sterling to pull Marietta (10-12, 5-2) within three, 57-54.
The Lady Hawks’, Elena Harden and Amaya Harris, each responded with a basket at 61-56. Harden scored 10 points and Harris finished with 11 points for the night.
After a jumper from the Lady Blue Devils’ Frances Storey and a Harden free throw, Yolanda Floyd finished the game with two shots from the line. Floyd contributed nine points during the game.
Hillgrove will travel to North Cobb on Tuesday, while Marietta travels to North Paulding.
“All of us are ready to go further than we ever thought that we could, and we all want to win the region championship,” Render said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.